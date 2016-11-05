Glossy Posse Picks: the new releases we love right now

4 / 11

Zoeva Strobe Gel in Corona and Aureole, £10.50

Buy online

Why we love it: A stunning, sparkly, radiant shimmer gel that instantly elevates the face and doesn’t budge - and looks a-mayzing.

Review: "Having tried to get my hands on the Zoeva Strobe Gels for several weeks, I was finally allowed to get my impatient fingers stuck into these shimmeringly delightful pearlescent pots. I grabbed two of the three shades (Corona - mid-shade, and Aureole - dark shade) and skipped home, despite my concerns about being a complete and utter strobing novice. Cue a very quick 30-second online crash tutorial, and away I went.

"A fun aspect of these pots is that the gel is like a firm glittery jelly and quite fun to prod and poke, each time begging the question ‘Am I too old for this to really be enjoyable?’. However the best element is the glistening translucent look it gives when applied to the face, particularly down the centre of my forehead, nose and chin - I mean, I could actually be mistaken for a superstar?!?

"Given that I am quite pale skinned in the colder months, I found Halo (the middle shade of the range) the most appropriate, as it was neither too dark nor too light. Aureole, on the other hand, is perfect for bringing out the radiance of tanned skin.

"The gel dries very fast so I recommend you apply quickly and use a brush to blend (I used an Iconic London Evo 002 brush ). You don’t need much product either, so I am pleased to say that this is a find that will last me a long time, and at £10.50 it's a premium product at a bargain price."

Reviewer: Gemma Painter, Digital Marketing Manager