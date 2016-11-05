Glossy Posse Picks: the new releases we love right now

3 / 11
Romilly Wilde Advanced Supercell Serum, £230
Why we love it: High-performance soulfood for the face.
Review: "Yikes, this not cheap, but having met Susie Willis, the founder of new British natural skincare brand Romilly Wilde, I understand why. A former food entrepreneur (she set up Plum organic baby foods) with a passion for ingredients, she’s an absolute stickler for natural products that perform powerfully at cellular level, without the use of hidden synthetics. Unable to find a 'clean' skincare that delivered, she set about creating one herself, spending long hours testing ingredients on herself and tweaking formulae with a top cosmetic chemist who specialised in natural skincare. So when I tested the Advanced Supercell Serum, I felt confident that every drop would be super-charged and it when I applied it, it didn't disppoint.
"Creamy and as rich, the serum absorbed quickly. The sunshine orange colour, thanks to brightening saffron flower, is a little mindful moment of joy. I like the fact colour hasn’t been processed out to fit the perception that white equals pure. When it comes to food, we religiously eat the rainbow in order to max our antioxidants and we avoid processed white carbs – so why not approach our skincare the same way?
"Here, anti-oxidants come in the form of ‘super seaweed’ chondrus chrispus among others, while high grade hyaluronic acid and rich oils plump and deeply hydrate. The scent is subtle, fresh and contemporary thanks to ingredients such as green mandarin extract and osmanthus fragrant flower extract. My thirsty skin really did feel soft, deeply hydrated and ‘fed’. Price-wise this is a treat for sure, but after a month of using it my skin really did look more supple and glowing, lasting effects which a similarly-priced facial doesn’t always deliver."
Reviewer: Victoria Woodhall, Deputy Editor