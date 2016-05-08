Glossy Posse Picks: the products that got us hook, line and sinker this fortnight...

Review

What were the beauty products that we fell for this fortnight? From fragrances to hair treatments, and eyeliners to SPFs - these are the reviews of the Glossy Posse's favourites this fortnight...

Kérastase Fusio-Dose

Ayesha Muttucumaru, Senior Features Writer

“Skin boosters are having a huge moment and with customisable beauty fast becoming the future face of the industry, it makes sense that the trend should also extend to the world of haircare. I came across this particular crop of hair boosters from Kérastase while getting my hair cut by Paul Edmonds at his salon recently, and I was mightily impressed by their results - so much so that I’ve chosen it as my Glossy Posse Pick this week.

“Available solely as an in-salon treatment, the range consists of five boosters and four concentrates each tackling a particular hair concern. A custom-designed cocktail is then mixed up according to what your stylist thinks is best to provide a superbly hard-working intensive treatment that’s hugely effective when it comes to more targeted problem solving. Following our consultation, Paul recommended that I go for the ones that tackle shine and moisture and when combined with one of the best hair-invigorating haircuts l’ve ever received, my hair was left feeling and looking softer, shinier and healthier than it has in a very long time. Furthermore, it’s helped cut down my hair wash time too as I was advised that I wouldn’t need any conditioner for two to three washes afterwards - and the results would last for an impressive six to eight weeks as well. As you can probably tell, I will definitely be re-booking in come July.”

A Kérastase Fusio-Dose treatment costs £20 at  Paul Edmonds . Simply add onto any service. Call +44 (0) 20 7589 5958 or email  mail@pauledmonds.com  to make an appointment.

NARS Larger Than Life Long-Wear Eyeliner in Via Appia

Gemma Bellman, Managing Director

“If there’s one piece of makeup you’ll never see me without it’s a generous helping of eyeliner.  For day time, I wear a soft brown pencil inside the water line and a smudged line over the lids, going darker into the evening with a liquid flick making an appearance on special occasions (and when I have the patience).  A creature of eyeliner habit, therefore, I was a little hesitant when I was handed a creamy metallic, wind-up pencil at the Sephora NARS counter whilst travelling last week.  But with the promise of 12-hour resistance (not to mention the delightful mini sharpener at the end of the pencil) I was finally persuaded to try it out - and I’m very glad I did.  Not only is this creamy texture easy to apply and quick to fix, but the metallic finish adds just the right amount of jazz to a soft brown line - perfect day or night - and it lasts right through.  No caking or slipping once applied - this is a new firm favourite you may not see me without!”

£19.  Buy online .

Dior Poison Girl Eau De Parfum

Lorna Patrick, Marketing Assistant

“I didn’t ever think I’d veer away from using my Marc Jacobs Daisy EDP  - that was until the Liz Earle Botanical Essence in No.15  came into my life and opened my eyes up to a whole world of scents that weren’t quite as sweet as the Marc Jacobs fragrance that I’d loved for so many years (though I very much still do). Enter the latest fragrance to my collection, Dior’s Poison Girl EDP with its bitter-sweet floral scent with notes of Orange, Tonka Bean and Grasse Rose. This fragrance is perfect for taking you through the day and straight to the evening and will be my go-to travel scent for any city breaks coming up.”

£70.  Buy online .

Duck and Dry Blow Dry in a Bottle

Anna Hunter, Senior Features Writer

“A light, fragrant hair mist that isn’t overly ‘chemical’ and is practically home made rather than mass produced (it’s blended in Somerset), Blow Dry in a Bottle is as artisanal as haircare gets. Spritzed through the roots, the almost herby concoction provides lift, life and lustre to hair post-wash, so that your style is weightless yet malleable; no flyaways in sight.”

“A considered blend of white nettle, ginseng and honey locust apparently creates texture and movement while keeping oil buildup at bay, while essential oils take care of condition and shine. I can’t vouch for each and every ingredient, but the fusion is refreshingly invigorating for both hair and senses, and a quick mist and re-blow in between washes gives flat hair more guts, with no stickiness. For a styling product it’s certainly an investment, but the fact that you’re putting your money back into UK craftsmanship and production, with the side-effect of having really good hair, justifies the cost to me, as does the fact that it looks like it will last me through at least three months of blow dries.”

£18.  Buy online .

Herbfarmacy Rose & Mallow Facial Oil

Judy Johnson, Online Editor

“I love a facial oil - my dry, sensitive skin laps it up and it’s the one product in my routine which I think reaps the most visible rewards; the morning after the night of applying it, I always see a difference. My latest obsession is this beautiful damask rose-based oil from the newly rebranded Herbfarmacy, a quintessentially British organic skincare line. Containing marshmallow, calendula, evening primrose, apricot, hempseed, rosehip, macadamia, jojoba and vitamin E as well as damask rose, it has the most romantic scent which makes bedtime just that little bit more luxurious, and the texture is very light and almost serum-like - ideal if you’re a little wary of using oils. It's designed to enrich the skin and after using just a couple of drops in the evening I’ve woken with a brighter, more radiant complexion the next day which feels soft to the touch. A little goes a very long way, too; it’s worth every penny.”

£24.50.  Buy online .

RMK Long Lasting UV SPF45 PA++++

Victoria Woodhall, Deputy Editor

"I’ve long given up trying to find a foundation or day cream that has enough SPF protection against ageing UVA as well as  PA+ protection against burning UVB rays, for the sort of damage limitation that my face needs (I don’t think I saw a tube of sun cream until I was about 14 - it was the 80s after all - and even then it was all about maximising your tan). Many foundations have SPF, but often skip the UVA defence, which if you are concerned about wrinkles, is key. Now I cover up religiously all year round but find normal sunscreens a bit thick for every day. I am beyond happy to have found this new liquid formulation that is primer and long-wear broad spectrum sun protection in one. It’s super fine to apply, moisturising on my dry skin and and provides a satin base for foundation.  A little goes a long way, the slim 30ml size makes it a handbag staple for me this year."

£28.

Buy online

.

Votary Jasmine and Calendula Facial Oil

Sarah McGinnis, Art Editor

"My favourite product I can apply to my skin is always going to be an oil - I am such a fan. I love how luxurious and nourishing they feel on the skin, not to mention the calming benefits I see when I add it into my routine. My skin has been pretty grim as of late, I've broken out, it's dry and just not in it's best shape. I've been using the Votary Jasmine and Calendula facial oil and it's transforming my skin - dramatic? Maybe, but I truly believe it's a little miracle. A light, aromatic blend of fine and natural oils is incredibly soothing on the skin and is light enough to use in the morning to prep and calm the skin for the day ahead, whilst adding glow to the complexion. I have seen such a difference in my skin. It's feeling so much more nourished, smooth and red patches have diminished. At £65 they are definitely investment, but the clever dropper bottles allow for it to last and a little goes a long way. Mood enhancing and skin rejuvenating, this is a little bit of luxury everyone needs in their routine."

£65.

Buy online

.

John Frieda Forever Smooth Range

Susannah Taylor, Editor-in-Chief

"I have ridiculously frizzy hair, although you may not believe it because I always blow dry it straight. if you were to throw a bucket of water on me though and watch it dry naturally, you would see it turns into a frizzy, mad mess. Don’t get me wrong I think curls and texture are beautiful, but my thatch is something else (I used to cry at school because I wanted ‘normal’ hair). I’ve tried many things over the years to help smooth it out (a Keratin blow dry being the best thing i’ve ever discovered beauty-wise in my life), but I’ve just found something else. I’ve been using John Frieda’s Forever Smooth range  for the last few weeks which contains a blend of coconut oil and clever anti-frizzing agents that work their way into the hair helping you fight the frizz. You know what? I think they really work….I love the shampoo and conditioner and I’ve been using the Forever Smooth Blow Dry Styling Spray which sets your hair smooth for 24 hours. My hair feels much easier to blow-dry, is smooth, silky and very swingy. What’s more it’s meant to have a cumulative effect so my hard-to manage hair should become easier with every wash. Watch this space."

£22.  Buy online .

