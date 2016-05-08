Glossy Posse Picks: the products that got us hook, line and sinker this fortnight...

5 / 9
Duck and Dry Blow Dry in a Bottle
Anna Hunter, Senior Features Writer
“A light, fragrant hair mist that isn’t overly ‘chemical’ and is practically home made rather than mass produced (it’s blended in Somerset), Blow Dry in a Bottle is as artisanal as haircare gets. Spritzed through the roots, the almost herby concoction provides lift, life and lustre to hair post-wash, so that your style is weightless yet malleable; no flyaways in sight.”
“A considered blend of white nettle, ginseng and honey locust apparently creates texture and movement while keeping oil buildup at bay, while essential oils take care of condition and shine. I can’t vouch for each and every ingredient, but the fusion is refreshingly invigorating for both hair and senses, and a quick mist and re-blow in between washes gives flat hair more guts, with no stickiness. For a styling product it’s certainly an investment, but the fact that you’re putting your money back into UK craftsmanship and production, with the side-effect of having really good hair, justifies the cost to me, as does the fact that it looks like it will last me through at least three months of blow dries.”
£18. Buy online .