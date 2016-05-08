Glossy Posse Picks: the products that got us hook, line and sinker this fortnight...

2 / 9

Kérastase Fusio-Dose

Ayesha Muttucumaru, Senior Features Writer

“Skin boosters are having a huge moment and with customisable beauty fast becoming the future face of the industry, it makes sense that the trend should also extend to the world of haircare. I came across this particular crop of hair boosters from Kérastase while getting my hair cut by Paul Edmonds at his salon recently, and I was mightily impressed by their results - so much so that I’ve chosen it as my Glossy Posse Pick this week.

“Available solely as an in-salon treatment, the range consists of five boosters and four concentrates each tackling a particular hair concern. A custom-designed cocktail is then mixed up according to what your stylist thinks is best to provide a superbly hard-working intensive treatment that’s hugely effective when it comes to more targeted problem solving. Following our consultation, Paul recommended that I go for the ones that tackle shine and moisture and when combined with one of the best hair-invigorating haircuts l’ve ever received, my hair was left feeling and looking softer, shinier and healthier than it has in a very long time. Furthermore, it’s helped cut down my hair wash time too as I was advised that I wouldn’t need any conditioner for two to three washes afterwards - and the results would last for an impressive six to eight weeks as well. As you can probably tell, I will definitely be re-booking in come July.”

A Kérastase Fusio-Dose treatment costs £20 at Paul Edmonds . Simply add onto any service. Call +44 (0) 20 7589 5958 or email mail@pauledmonds.com to make an appointment.