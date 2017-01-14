Glossy Posse Picks: the products we love right now

4 / 11

Jo Malone Myrrh and Tonka Cologne Intense 100ml, £105

Why we love it: “A warm, comforting and sensual scent that will suit just about anyone.”

Review: “A new year and a new Intense scent from Jo Malone, that has the potential to be a new cult favourite. I know it's early but it's going to be pretty hard for this to be beaten. Created by Master Perfumer, Mathilde Bijaoui, it is said to be both 'captivating and mesmerising' and I think that is completely spot on. Surprisingly, the top note is lavender, but you only get a quick hit of this before the rich and intense heart and base notes of myrrh and tonka come into play. There is a sense of soft vanilla and almond which I think really gives it it's comforting qualities. It feels slightly on the sweeter side, but don't be put off, as it's rather warming where it balances out the darker and more exotic notes - decadence and opulence at its best.

"What hit me first with this fragrance was how it captures such warm memories and really takes you back - it reminds me of my dear Grandma (I think it must be the mix of myrrh with the hint of vanilla because she loved that!) and I think you are always on to a winner when you can personally relate to a scent. I’ve been wearing it daily and I cannot get enough.”

Reviewer: Sarah McGinnis, Art Editor