Glossy Posse Picks: the products we love right now

Behere&love Silver OM jumper £65
Why we love it: "yoga wear that looks cool on and off the mat"
Review: "This super soft slouch fit fleece-lined sweatshirt by cool new yoga wear brand Behere&love, is just structured and glam enough to wear with jeans and still look on the smarter side of athleisure (in fact, I’m wearing it to the office today). I was drawn magpie-like to its foil ‘om’ and the fact that the neck is flatteringly wide but still holds its shape (I wouldn’t go as far as to describe it as it’s “off the shoulder” as it says in the blurb).
"There’s not a piece in this contemporary collection of sweats and vests with their foil graphic ‘slogans’ drawn from yoga poses, that I don’t like. As well as ‘om’, there’s ‘namaste’ ‘tadasana’, ‘eagle’ and ‘cobra, crab, crow’ and prices range from £35 to £65. I also love the pink prayer hands ident vest, which will be my next acquisition – or will it be the denim sweat with ‘eagle’ written in gold? As I live in my yoga gear anyway, I figure everything is a win-win purchase.
"The only caveat is that the foil-blocked sweatshirts have to be washed inside out on cold to keep the foil shiny and so are nor suitable for heavy duty sweating. But I’m told the foil-blocked workout vests are more heat resistant."
Reviewer: Victoria Woodhall, Deputy Editor