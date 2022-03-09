Glossy Posse Picks: the products we're loving at the moment

9 / 10
Nanette de Gaspé Restorative Techstile™ Masques, from £60
Why we love it: A true ‘skinnovation’ of the groundbreaking kind
Review: “The world seems to be in the throws of one giant sleepover at present; face masks are everywhere. Be it sheet masks, foil masks, mask primers or good old clay face packs, the humble mask has had quite the makeover, but these Nanette de Gaspé beauties take the biscuit in terms of pioneering technology, visible results and faff-free application. First off, they’re dry, which means that you can get on with your business without dripping gunk everywhere. If you’re imagining that dry means ineffectual in skincare terms, you’d be wrong; while most masks are comprised of around 85% water and glycerine, Nanette de Gaspé’s light and velvety slip-ons boast an 87% active ingredient and emollient content.”
“Secondly, after a 15 minute ‘Techstile™’ session, skin is left looking astoundingly fresh, gleamy and generally healthy looking. In-house stats convey impressive results in perceivable wrinkle reduction, skin brightening and lasting hydration, but seeing the effect for yourself on skin in just one go and over time is the real clincher; I’ve never seen skin so smooth and ‘alive’ from just one mask application. There’s a mask for face, eyes, neck mouth and hands to target any areas you’d like to troubleshoot, and once you get used it, you’ll barely notice you’re wearing it. Each mask can also be used up to four times, which is just as well when you consider the price points we’re talking, but I can imagine that you could squeeze out a few more application and still see pretty gobsmacking results.”
Reviewer: Anna Hunter, Senior Features Writer