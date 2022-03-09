Glossy Posse Picks: the products we're loving at the moment

5 / 10

Zoeva Cream Eye Liner in Magic Moment, £15

Buy online

Why we love it: Seductively creamy, subtle colour, easy to use and smudge free

Review: "I’ve never been great at using liquid eyeliner - in fact I’ve never been very good at using any sort of eyeliner at all. It usually takes several attempts along with a cotton bud (or three) and a large bottle of micellar water to try and get it right, and even then I still walk out the house with wonky, smudged eyes. I thought the problem in this relationship was me, but honestly, I’ve just had eyeliner all wrong.

"Zoeva’s cream eyeliner is just what it says it is: beautifully creamy - and for that reason, it only requires the smallest dot of product on your brush to get thick coverage across the eyelid. In one fell swoop, I achieved exactly what I have been spending years trying to perfect. My colour choice was Zoeva’s glistening deep burgundy aubergine which is subtle enough for any age, but is a great alternative to the usual black I (try to) wear and provides a subtle yet attractive contrast to my hazel and green eyes. It dries quickly and doesn't smudge at all throughout the day."

Reviewer: Gemma Painter, Digital Marketing Manager