Glossy Posse Picks: the products we're loving at the moment

22 May 2016

In this transitional period between rain, sun and whatever else comes in between with the great British weather, we've turned to beauty to get us through. But what were the products we fell in love with this fortnight?

From skincare saviours to strobing palettes, and SPFs to haircare essentials - these are the reviews of the products we just couldn't get enough of. Click through the gallery to see our picks...

Chanel UV Essentiel Multi Protection SPF 50, £42

Available from 27th May

Why we love it: An indulgent, non-greasy SPF that's perfect all year round

Review: "By adapting to the intensity of external stressors such as harmful rays and pollution, this daily SPF moisturiser is my new go to. The feather like liquid texture is a dream and doesn't leave my skin feeling clogged or greasy like some SPF moisturisers, instead delivering an oil-free finish and super smooth skin, which protects the skin and sits as a perfect base for makeup application - plus the SPF50 is a huge bonus. It's already packed as this year's holiday essential."

Reviewer: Sarah McGinnis, Art Editor

Botanical Alchemy Amly Silver Rich Face Mist, £42

Buy online

Why we love it: A saviour for awakening dehydrated skin

Review: "This face mist is perfect for reviving tired and stressed skin (and me when I'm a little tired and stressed too). It is infused with organic flowers, hedgerow fruit, native herbs and essential oils of Neroli, Jasmine, Rose Otto, Chamomile, Linden Blossom and Frankincense, and gives off a beautiful natural scent that is super relaxing yet reviving at the same time. This is my go-to facial water if I need a pick me up during the day or want to use a product to help me relax in the evening. Not only is the scent calming but it calms my skin and leaves it feeling hydrated and refreshed too."

Reviewer: Lorna Patrick, Marketing Assistant

Eucerin Dry Skin Intensive Hand Cream 5% Urea, £9

Buy online

Why we love it: A no-nonsense dry skin saviour

Review: “When I went for a Shellac manicure recently, my nail technician looked horrified. I’d forgotten that she’d be up close and personal with my hands (not just my nails, which I had checked before) which had become so very dry that the skin was cracking, rough and sore; I’d had a terrible allergic reaction the month before, fixed only by strong steroid and antibiotic creams which along with harsh weather had completely ruined my skin. Even my palms were flaky. Anyway; after covering my post-mani hands in Vaseline, my manicurist instructed me to use hand cream religiously and Eucerin was my first port of call. This 5% urea cream has saved my hands - the difference after just a few days of using it morning and night is astonishing. My knuckles are no longer cracked and bleeding and my skin is finally getting back to its younger-looking, radiant condition after weeks of looking twice its age. It’s non-greasy, rich yet doesn’t leave a clammy residue behind, and gets top marks from me for being fragrance-free too. I’ve promised myself and my manicurist that I’ll continue to use it every day from now on!”

Reviewer: Judy Johnson, Online Editor

Zoeva Cream Eye Liner in Magic Moment, £15

Buy online

Why we love it: Seductively creamy, subtle colour, easy to use and smudge free

Review: "I’ve never been great at using liquid eyeliner - in fact I’ve never been very good at using any sort of eyeliner at all. It usually takes several attempts along with a cotton bud (or three) and a large bottle of micellar water to try and get it right, and even then I still walk out the house with wonky, smudged eyes. I thought the problem in this relationship was me, but honestly, I’ve just had eyeliner all wrong.

"Zoeva’s cream eyeliner is just what it says it is: beautifully creamy - and for that reason, it only requires the smallest dot of product on your brush to get thick coverage across the eyelid. In one fell swoop, I achieved exactly what I have been spending years trying to perfect. My colour choice was Zoeva’s glistening deep burgundy aubergine which is subtle enough for any age, but is a great alternative to the usual black I (try to) wear and provides a subtle yet attractive contrast to my hazel and green eyes. It dries quickly and doesn't smudge at all throughout the day."

Reviewer: Gemma Painter, Digital Marketing Manager

L’Oréal Paris False Lash Superstar Red Carpet Black Mascara, £9.99

Buy online

Why we love it: One of the best lash lengthening mascaras I’ve tried in a very long time

Review: "Super-pigmented, non-clumpy and budget-friendly, this new lengthening and thickening mascara has proven to be an eye-opener in every sense of the word. While in the past I couldn’t really be bothered with the faff of a 2-step process, the added degree of intensity that I was able to achieve with this particular dual-ended lash builder has made me reconsider my position on the whole thing. The white end effectively primed and thickened my lash line to create the smoothest of canvases for step 2 - the black fibre enriched end (with blue undertones for added darkness) to evenly plump and lengthen in one fell swoop. And all for under a tenner. High five L’Oréal."

Reviewer: Ayesha Muttucumaru, Senior Features Writer

Viviscal Gorgeous Growth Densifying Shampoo and Conditioner, £9.99 each

Buy online

Why we love it: It gives thin hair the volume of a mousse - plus a visible root boost

Review: "I’m going through a bit of hair mare in terms of thinning and breakage (annoyingly around my forehead where it’s most visible) so I was willing this product to be as ‘Densifying’ as it claimed. The fact that that it was by Viviscal, who have made their name with award-winning supplements that promote healthy hair growth, sparked my interest. Full disclosure: I tried the shampoo and conditioner together so couldn't say whether there is one hero product, but the combination produced a visible zhuzh and thickness, which disguised my problem fringe wisps without making them feel claggy or weighted down.  I had a noticeable bouffe (which, if you have thinning, is a good thing) without the use of styling products. A winner if you’re a thinner!"

Reviewer: Victoria Woodhall, Deputy Editor

PUR Strobe Palette in Moonlit Pearl, £24

Buy online

Why we love it: This product breathes light and life into my face

Review: "They say strobing is the new contouring...does anyone understand what that means? Well,this is a strobing palette par excellence. What that means is that the colours in it lift and lighten areas of the face that are otherwise a bit dull, lacklustre and boring. It is a brilliant piece of kit. Containing three slightly differently coloured cream highlighters (gold, slightly pink and bronze), I use the bronze on cheekbones to create a sun kissed glow, the gold around my eyes to life my eyes and the pale pink on brow bones and lips to fake more dazzling features (not necessarily all at once) and I use fingers or brushes to apply. The packaging and the quality of the product also feel incredible for £28."

Reviewer: Susannah Taylor, Editor-in-Chief

Nanette de Gaspé Restorative Techstile™ Masques, from £60

Buy online

Why we love it: A true ‘skinnovation’ of the groundbreaking kind

Review: “The world seems to be in the throws of one giant sleepover at present; face masks are everywhere. Be it sheet masks, foil masks,  mask primers  or good old clay face packs, the humble mask has had quite the makeover, but these Nanette de Gaspé beauties take the biscuit in terms of pioneering technology, visible results and faff-free application. First off, they’re dry, which means that you can get on with your business without dripping gunk everywhere. If you’re imagining that dry means ineffectual in skincare terms, you’d be wrong; while most masks are comprised of around 85% water and glycerine, Nanette de Gaspé’s light and velvety slip-ons boast an 87% active ingredient and emollient content.”

“Secondly, after a 15 minute ‘Techstile™’ session, skin is left looking astoundingly fresh, gleamy and generally healthy looking. In-house stats convey impressive results in perceivable wrinkle reduction, skin brightening and lasting hydration, but seeing the effect for yourself on skin in just one go and over time is the real clincher; I’ve never seen skin so smooth and ‘alive’ from just one mask application. There’s a mask for face, eyes, neck mouth and hands to target any areas you’d like to troubleshoot, and once you get used it, you’ll barely notice you’re wearing it. Each mask can also be used up to four times, which is just as well when you consider the price points we’re talking, but I can imagine that you could squeeze out a few more application and still see pretty gobsmacking results.”

Reviewer: Anna Hunter, Senior Features Writer

Wella Professionals Oil Reflections Smoothing Oil, £15.50

Buy online

Why we love it: My hair gets the gloss

Review:  When it comes to maintaining my mane I’m, well, fairly high maintenance.  I’ve tried hair oils in the past, in pursuit of that smooth salon finish, but always been disappointed with a greasy finish or heavy hanging hair.  I’m delighted, therefore, to have discovered Oil Reflections by Wella Professionals, which gives a light-weight, high gloss shine to my hair, without the greasy side effects.  This “multi-sensorial” oil contains macadamia seed oil, avocado oil and vitamin E to nourish the hair as it works.  It can be used on wet, damp or dry hair to add shine to suit, though my preference is a couple of pumps on the fingertips, worked through the damp ends of my hair before drying and styling.  This really helps to reduce the post-blow dry frizz and means the oil is really well worked into the hair.  There’s nothing better than stepping out on a glossy hair day!  This one’s a keeper.

Reviewer: Gemma Bellman, Magaing Director

