Glossy Posse Picks: the top products on our radars right now...

3 / 10

Zoeva Plaisir Box, £48

Available from 31st October

Why we love it: An incredible quality ‘box of chocolates’ for beauty addicts

Review: “There’s something exciting about opening a box of chocolates and choosing which to go for. It takes me back to when I would ask my parents for a fancy box of chocolates at Easter instead of an egg. While I'm not as in love with chocolate as I was back then, beauty, on the other hand is a different story.

Zoeva have launched their very own ‘box of chocolates’, featuring three stunning eyeshadow palettes; Blanc Fusion Eyeshadow Palette, Caramel Melange Eyeshadow Palette and the Cocoa Blend Eyeshadow Palette. Each palette looks a little like a chocolate bar upon opening the box, and what’s inside gets even better. The palettes feature a range of matte, glitter and shimmer nudes, browns, golds and a few bolder shades thrown in for good measure. The shadows are creamy, the pigments are rich and the shades are oh so tempting - all like a great box of chocolate.

The shadows blend really well and are all super wearable. I like using all three but the palettes are great in their own right (and also available to purchase individually at £18). This set is truly incredible for the price and is perfect for a gift or a treat to yourself - just like chocolate would be.”

Reviewer: Lorna Patrick, Marketing Assistant