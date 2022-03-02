Glossy Posse Picks: the top products on our radars right now...

6 / 10
Spa Social at agua Bathhouse, Mondrian London, £65
Why we love it: Roman baths, reimagined for stressed out modern city workers
Review: "If the thought of sneaking away to a day spa appeals, but is practically off the cards, plus you’re a bit bored of the gym/sofa/pub rotation that typifies an urban weekday lifestyle, the Mondrian’s new Spa Social concept promises a fresh, yet time honoured, alternative to the usual after-work haunts.
Taking place once a month (every third Tuesday evening- the next Spa Socials on the cards are 15th November and 13th December), you can play Caesar by mingling with friends or other spa goers, with the agua Bathhouse and Spa open exclusively for you on the night and your ticket including access to all spa facilities between 6:30pm and 9:30pm, a mud mask to slather yourself in (as fun as it is detoxifying), a scalp or shoulder massage, two glasses of Thompson & Scott Skinny Champagne per person, a health-giving, yet also genuinely tasty dinner bowl courtesy of the chefs at Sea Containers and unlimited herbal teas throughout the evening.
The spa itself is a Tom Dixon designed thing of beauty, the rain showers something else and the air is infused with our favourite Année de Mamiel Altitude Oil to get you in the zone. Sure, it’s a treat, but there’s nothing like rolling around in the mud, emerging sparkling clean and well fed, to reconnect you with your pals. As the nights draw in, you’ll know where to find me."
Reviewer: Anna Hunter, Senior Features Writer