Glossy Posse Picks: what we’re loving in health and beauty this week

Votary Intense Night Oil, £135

Why we love it: "A science-led deeply nourishing facial oil that works to restore skin and protect it against ageing."

Review: "My beauty shelves are full of facial oils. I absolutely adore them but with so many to choose from how do you know you have one that is actually working and kicking your skin into shape? As skin ages and especially with pollution levels at an all time high in the city, skin needs more nourishment than ever. Votary has recently launched the Roship and Retinoid Intense Oil and to say that it's exquisite would be an understatement. A powerful blend of plant oils and extracts are combined with a gentle oil-soluble form of retinoid to create a lightweight yet deeply nourishing facial oil. Helping to reduce the breakdown of collagen, just four to five drops massaged into the skin each evening works to nurture skin overnight, leaving it firmer and smoother. The texture alone is velvety and both skin and mind feel restored after massaging it in; the rosehip scent is incredibly soothing. We are of course talking luxe end of the budget here, but for something that is going to last a while and feed your skin with a big whack of goodness, it goes on my list as one of those must-have investments."

Reviewer: Sarah McGinnis, Art Editor