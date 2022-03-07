Glossy Posse Picks: what we're obsessed with at the moment

6 / 9

Blush+Blow London

Why we love it: A well considered selection of brands, supreme styling and customer service and...the cutest spaniel puppy on earth.

Review: "The first ‘person’ to greet me at Blush+Blow was Pickles, a King Charles spaniel puppy who was also a dead ringer for Lady of Lady and The Tramp, although I didn’t tell him this so as not to emasculate him. My experience only got more fairytale like from there. I had my hair blow dried and braided as my nails were done, with great tip offs as to long lasting polish and volume building prep products (no hard sell). Although I didn’t experience them, the regal pedi chairs look beyond cushy, the tiled ‘self tan room’ spares you the suffocating environment of a tent and even massage is on offer if all you want to do is dive downstairs and unwind. Blush+Blow is far, far more than a blow dry bar, and as it happens it blows much of the competition out of the water, in the relative suburbs of London anyway. If you’re Parsons Green way, or even if you’re not, pay Bridget and her team a visit. The thoughtful opening hours should even allow you to pop in before work or a big event, and Pickles alone will make your day before it’s even begun."

Reviewer: Anna Hunter, Senior Features Writer