Glossy Posse Picks: what we're obsessed with at the moment

OUAI Clean Shampoo, £22 and Conditioner, £22
Buy the shampoo online here and the conditioner, here
Why we love it: A duo of new hair heroes that leaves hair cleansed and nourished in one fell swoop.
Review: “I’m quite fussy about my hair products. My wavy, thick hair needs moisture, but also demands a formula lightweight enough that doesn’t leave it greasy after just one day. It’s a tricky balance to achieve however, this pairing has proven to be just the trick for my high maintenance hair.
“Created by Jen Atkin, stylist to stars such as Jennifer Lopez, Cindy Crawford, Jessica Alba and Kim Kardashian (to name but a few), her new range provides a roster of high performance products that work a treat for overworked hair. Enriched with conditioning but deep cleansing goodies, the beautifully scented ‘Clean’ sulfate-free Shampoo and nourishing Conditioner have really delivered on their promises to leave my hair softer, shinier and healthier-looking. I’m a huge fan.”
Reviewer: Ayesha Muttucumaru, Senior Features Writer