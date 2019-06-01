Glossy Posse Picks: 12 of the best beauty products and summer fragrances to buy now

Payday weekend is the best time to pick up some brand new products suitable for the new season which is why we have brought you a bumper edition of our Glossy Posse picks. In our June edition, we have everything from fragrances that evoke romantic memories travelling around the Med to the most coveted new beauty tech every guru needs on their vanities, as well as the glossiest lip glosses to keep your chops glittery and plump. Here's what we've seriously been impressed by this week... Hourglass Unreal High Shine Volumizing Lip Gloss in Cosmic, £28

Loved by: Alexandra Harrison, Account Executive “Until recently I have always been a lipstick kind of girl, preferring a matte nude pout over a gloss any day. However, the new Hourglass lipglosses have come along and changed the game for me and I am pleased to say I am now a gloss convert. My favourite shade is ‘Cosmic’, which looks like a barbie pink on first glance, but actually comes off as a muted pink with iridescent light-reflecting shimmer running throughout. The formula is really hydrating, including shea butter and avocado oil for instant hydration. It’s also super long-lasting and non-sticky which is what has made it my go-to for every day.” Buy it now GHD Oracle, £175

Loved by: Judy Johnson, Digital Editor Review: “Promising to make curling as easy as straightening, GHD’s new tool has had plenty of buzz around it - and for good reason. The Oracle allows you to create curls in just one stroke; no need to hold your hair around a wand while it heats, no need to go over the same strand, and no need to use a different wand for different shapes of curl. With ceramic plates that heat to 185 degrees while another ‘cool zone plate’ cools, the Oracle helps to set the curl as you curl it - meaning it’s kinder to your hair and lasts longer, plus there’s no need to wait before you run your fingers through to finish the style off. It’s fast, smart, and really does create hold - but it’s not entirely foolproof which is why it’s currently exclusive to Rush salons, where you can buy it via a free demo from one of their stylists. Getting the angle wrong will give you the wrong curl, but practice definitely makes perfect and once you nail the clamp, turn and pull at 90 degrees you’ll find it as quick and as effortless as the pros themselves. If you usually use a straightener to create curls or find tongs tedious, this is the tool for you.” (Exclusively available at Rush Salons) Les Eaux de Chanel Paris-Riviera, £99 for 125ml

Loved by: Sarah McGinnis, Art Editor “Paris-Riviera is the latest elegant fragrance to drop into the Les Eaux collection from Chanel. You'll remember the trio of travel-inspired scents from last year; Venice, Biarritz and Deauville, inspired by the glamorous destinations Gabrielle Chanel loved so dearly. Perfumer-creator Oliver Polge, derives it as a 'floral and luminous fragrance that reflects the joyful, sunny spirit of the Cote d'Azure in the 1920s'. And it really transforms you straight to the sun-drenched waters of the Riviera. Slightly floral, but illuminated with heavenly doses of citrus, there are hints of jasmine, directly paired with neroli from the orange blossoms - it instantly transports you to the Mediterranean coast. Starting strong and with a burst of citrus, it settles into quite a soft and floral fragrance, with the sandalwood grounding it so that it isn't too heady. A perfect mix for summer." Buy it now Cloud Nine Micro Wand, £109

Loved by: Jessica Morgan, Writer As a curly girl, I have struggled using curling wands that are currently available on the market because they create bigger curls than my natural hair. Often I have to blow dry my hair or straighten it before curling it which is pointless because it only adds more heat damage. I’ve been looking for a product that I can use on my afro curly hair to give my curls a little more va va voom without changing the shape entirely so when Cloud Nine’s Micro Wand landed on my desk, it changed my life completely. It is designed to enhance natural curls and has been created with textured and afro hair in mind (finally, thank you). There are three heat settings (125°C, 150°C and 175°C) to reduce heat damage and it features a small, tapered and mineral-infused ceramic barrel that is great for tidying up those pesky loose ends. Is it worth it? Yes, absolutely yes! Buy it now Aurelia Probiotic Skincare Botanical Cream Deodorant Supersize, £30 for 110g

Loved by: Sarah McGinnis, Art Editor "I adore this natural alternative deodorant and I need to rave about its new supersize! Quite possibly one of the only natural, aluminum-free deodorants that truly works. Containing arrowroot and kaolin clay that works to keep you super fresh by absorbing natural perspiration throughout the day. With a base of shea butter, it helps to keep the underarms gently hydrated, which is so hard to find with regular deodorants. Infused with eucalyptus, lavender, and peppermint, it smells beautiful and the cream-to-powder texture makes it so easy to apply. Soothing, natural and works even through a vigorous HIIT class - it's my something I will never stray from. It's now available in a new and brilliant 110g. Agreed, it's expensive for a deodorant but the smaller pot used to last me a good 6 months - a little really goes a long way here, so I reckon this will keep you going for a lot longer!" Buy it now Caudalie Milky Sun Spray SPF 50, £21 for 150ml

Loved by: Anna Hunter, Senior Features Writer “A high factor biodegradable sunscreen that won’t endanger marine life but will protect you from both UVA and UVB rays, this easily absorbed milk smells like a beach of grapes, if you catch my drift. Basically it’s south of France sun in a bottle with a fresh grape scent and non-clammy finish. It’s just the thing for a scorcher of a weekend and leaves your skin with a lovely gleam too.” Buy it now La Prairie Supreme Balm Cleanser, £117

Loved by: Jessica Morgan, Writer “If like me, your nightly skincare routine is somewhat of a self-care ritual then you’ll be pleased to know that La Prairie’s Supreme Balm Cleanser is the perfect addition. The Swiss skincare brand is known for its exclusive Cellular Complex that is designed to deliver nutrients to the skin which are essential for health, vitality and overall appearance, so I had high expectations. And I wasn’t disappointed. "The Supreme Balm Cleanser takes inspiration from the art of double cleansing, encouraging us to deeply massage the balm in our skin. It comes with two very chic and delicate La Prairie muslin cloths and a spatula, while the formula itself is creamy, light and melts right onto the skin to an oily texture which dissolves any makeup, pollutants or impurities, leaving the skin squeaky clean after a single rinse. I massaged the balm into my skin for 10-15 minutes and it left my skin feeling soft, hydrated and clean. Although it is on the pricey side, you don’t need to use a lot so you could get a bang for your buck if you’re not too liberal with it.” Buy it now Intraceuticals Retouch serums, £69 each or £289 for a set of 5

Loved by: Victoria Woodhall, Editorial Director "One of the biggest changes in the way we shop for skincare is that we’re no longer religiously buying according to our skin type - dry, combination or oily - but rather our skin condition, which can change depending on lifestyle, diet, hormones and so much else. We’re all about targeting concerns such as dehydration, lines, pigmentation, dark circles, puffiness and sagging, where and when they arise. "One of my favourite results-driven skincare brands Intraceuticals, (I use their 3-step hyaluronic layering regime every day) has answered that need. The Australian, largely natural brand which uses recyclable packaging, has brought out four new targeted peptide serums: Lines, Eyes, Lift (you can guess what they do) and Highlight - which has a pearlescent glow and targets redness. There’s also a new Hyaluronic Base Serum, which adds glowing hydration underneath your booster. "I particularly love Retouch Eyes, which feels like water and is especially good for dark circles and dry eyes in general. All the serums are fragrance-free as well as silicone-free – which earns a big tick from me as I find silicone sits on the skin, can cause pilling and is mostly added just for a luxe feel rather than any skin benefit. If you love clean beauty and glowing, even skin, the Base Serum plus a Retouch booster are an investment worth making." Buy it now Lime Crime Neon Wet Cherry Lip Gloss, £17

Loved by: Jessica Morgan, Writer “I haven’t been huge on lip gloss since the early noughties when Lancome’s Juicy Tubes were all the rage among my friends and I. But as of late, we have seen lip glosses make a comeback with bright, bold colours for the ultimate stand-out chops. Lime Crime’s Neon Wet Cherry Lip Glosses are dazzling, coming in various fluorescent shades I wouldn’t normally gear towards. But I love the texture, the formula and the colours - which are perfect for summer. They have a wet-look look without feeling too tacky or sticky like most lip glosses and surprisingly lasts through breakfast and lunch!” Buy it now Bobbi Brown Bridesmaid Kit, £48

Loved by: Anna Hunter, Senior Features Writer “I’m going to mention my wedding again - so sorry. These new capsule makeup kits make it necessary, however, as they’re a great way to either nail your own bridal look (there’s a Bride Kit containing the brand’s bestselling wedding makeup), give your bridesmaids beautiful, longlasting products if they’re doing their own makeup or simply as a big thank you for helping you with your celebration of love plus logistics. The set contains four full-sized products and is technically worth £106.50, but for less than 50 quid you’re getting the much-loved No Smudge Mascara, Long-Wear Cream Shadow Stick in Golden Bronze (bronze eye makeup looks officially awesome on everyone), Highlighting Powder in Afternoon Glow (a universal golden pink) and Lip Gloss in Buff. They’re all incredibly easy to apply and wear and will become makeup staples far beyond the Big Day. Obviously, that’s the most important bit though…” Buy it now Floris Neroli Voyage Eau de Parfum, £120 for 100ml

Loved by: Jessica Morgan, Writer “A fragrance can transport you to another life and remind you of fond memories or have a profound impact on your mood and psychological wellbeing. Which is why, when it comes to choosing the right one for me, I am picky. Often I’ll stay clear of florals - I find that it irritates my sinuses (hello hayfever) or can end up smelling mouldy on my skin. So when I came across Floris’ latest fragrance, Neroli Voyage, I wasn’t convinced that it would take residence on my vanity. "At first spritz, I wasn’t convinced. It was a little too light for me - I tend to gravitate towards more woody, spicy and masculine smells, but once it settled on my skin, I was reminded of the moment I fell in love with the Mediterranean. Taking inspiration from orange blossom trees, the citrus burst of lemon, neroli, and jasmine bring a freshness of a sea breeze, while the base notes of oak wood and amber add sophistication to an otherwise youthful scent. This will definitely be my go-to summer fragrance this year.” Buy it now Esse Probiotic Serum, £100 for 30ml