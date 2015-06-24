Going grey? The latest products and services you need now

24 June 2015
grey-hair-1
Getty Images

Going grey may be inevitable but it’s certainly not all doom and gloom…

Grey is having a bit of a moment and it’s not just because of a certain, much talked about new book. With silver manes having been spotted on catwalks and celebrities in equal measure, it appears there has never been a better time to sport grey hair.  In fact, the numbers speak for themselves:  Layered recently reported whopping 80% rise in grey hair dye sales.

However if your greys are not of the bottle variety, then the options are plentiful too. After all, going grey is a natural part of ageing  and being predetermined by genetics means it can happen at different ages for different women.

Go for gloss

If you wish to embrace your inner silver fox (and who says women can't be silver foxes?!), then your main concern is probably retaining brightness and shine. For an easy, at-home approach to keeping your greys in tip top condition then you need to add a purple or blue toned shampoo or conditioner to your shopping list. This will rid your hair of any yellow-orange tones and add some much needed gloss - we love L’Oreal Professionnel Expert Silver shampoo.

Silver service

For an in-salon approach to adopting greys, Hershesons  should be your go-to. Their new colour contouring technique has been designed specifically to work with greying hair. Using the popular balayage technique, highlights and lowlights are applied freehand in the hair to create a natural looking finish that complements and enhances the grey tones.

The super serums

If you wish to take the opposite approach and instead work to retain the colour in your existing hair (remember, reversing the greying process is currently scientifically impossible...), then a wave of new serums may interest you.

First up, Olivia Palermo’s favourite hairdresser Julien Farel has recently launched Magnifique Fortifying Hair Serum  - a first of its kind to delay greying. Harnessing the power of hexapeptide (a synthetic ingredient used in many anti-ageing skincare products), Magnifique stimulates the pigmentation process by boosting melanin levels, which in turn slows the greying of hair.

Thinking on similar lines, Phyto’s Phytocane treatment  utilises powerful botanical ingredients and vitamins to stimulate hair growth. Applied as a scalp treatment three times a week, the serum encourages keratin production, which in turn slows down greying and improves the thickness of the hair.

Whether you're embracing the grey moment or not, new innovations mean healthy hair is on the horizon either way.


You may also like

How I created Kate Moss' courtroom and Jubilee hair, by her go-to colourist

15 wedding hairstyles for every length

11 Best hair masks for bringing damaged hair back to life

Is this new beauty-editor-approved hair treatment set to steal Olaplex’s crown?


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

H&M v-neck kaftan, £29.99

H&M oversized linen-blend shirt, £24.99

River Island midi dress, £39

Topshop co-ord short sleeve shirt, £36

Mango pleated satin top, £29.99

M&S Collection Pure linen shorts, £25

More Gloss

Trends

The best perfumes on the planet according to TikTok

Wellbeing

A time to be fearless! 7 things I've learned about menopause, by Lisa Snowdon

Health

IV drips: Adele and Chrissy Teigen are plugging in to hack their energy levels, skin and immunity. But is IV therapy worth it?

Hair

How I created Kate Moss' courtroom and Jubilee hair, by her go-to colourist

Beauty

Botox with your bedding? Now you can get tweakments at John Lewis

Review

Glossy Picks: Our favourite June launches to get us ready for summer

Trends

7 genuinely useful things we learnt from Tiktok this week

Skin

Now with 1000s of 5* reviews – Boots' No7 Pro Derm Scan tells you *exactly* what your skin needs

Victoria Woodhall
Explore More