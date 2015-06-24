Going grey? The latest products and services you need now

Grey is having a bit of a moment and it’s not just because of a certain, much talked about new book. With silver manes having been spotted on catwalks and celebrities in equal measure, it appears there has never been a better time to sport grey hair. In fact, the numbers speak for themselves: Layered recently reported whopping 80% rise in grey hair dye sales.

However if your greys are not of the bottle variety, then the options are plentiful too. After all, going grey is a natural part of ageing and being predetermined by genetics means it can happen at different ages for different women.

Go for gloss

If you wish to embrace your inner silver fox (and who says women can't be silver foxes?!), then your main concern is probably retaining brightness and shine. For an easy, at-home approach to keeping your greys in tip top condition then you need to add a purple or blue toned shampoo or conditioner to your shopping list. This will rid your hair of any yellow-orange tones and add some much needed gloss - we love L’Oreal Professionnel Expert Silver shampoo.

Silver service

For an in-salon approach to adopting greys, Hershesons should be your go-to. Their new colour contouring technique has been designed specifically to work with greying hair. Using the popular balayage technique, highlights and lowlights are applied freehand in the hair to create a natural looking finish that complements and enhances the grey tones.

The super serums

If you wish to take the opposite approach and instead work to retain the colour in your existing hair (remember, reversing the greying process is currently scientifically impossible...), then a wave of new serums may interest you.

First up, Olivia Palermo’s favourite hairdresser Julien Farel has recently launched Magnifique Fortifying Hair Serum - a first of its kind to delay greying. Harnessing the power of hexapeptide (a synthetic ingredient used in many anti-ageing skincare products), Magnifique stimulates the pigmentation process by boosting melanin levels, which in turn slows the greying of hair.

Thinking on similar lines, Phyto’s Phytocane treatment utilises powerful botanical ingredients and vitamins to stimulate hair growth. Applied as a scalp treatment three times a week, the serum encourages keratin production, which in turn slows down greying and improves the thickness of the hair.

Whether you're embracing the grey moment or not, new innovations mean healthy hair is on the horizon either way.