Gold rush! The 10 best beauty products to glow from beach to bar

The Post-Beach Blowdry

L’Oréal Professionnel Mythic Oil Seve Thermique

The perfect hairdryer or hair straightener companion, this conditioning oil/cream leave-in treatment provides a boost of heat protection and keeps dry frizzy hair at bay too.

£25, buy online .

The Beach In A Bottle

Guerlain Terracotta Le Parfum

The scent of sun, sunscreen and warm evenings by the beach captured in a gorgeous limited edition 30th anniversary bottle, we’ll certainly be spraying this well into the autumn to remind us of sunnier, warmer times.

£45, available from House of Fraser.

The Party Pout

Charlotte Tilbury Lip Lustre in Ibiza Nights

A subtle nude lip plumping gloss to frost and highlight lips as dusk turns into dawn, this unique colour acts as the ideal shade to complement a smokey eye, beachy waves and a summer dancefloor (of course).

£16.50, buy online .

The Pretty Powerful Perfume

Comme des Garcons 8 88 Eau de Parfum

Elegant, sophisticated and full of interesting layers, this perfume is sure to make a statement thanks to its blend of unusual notes including incense, vetiver and coriander. It’s just the push we needed to step out of our perfume comfort zones.

£62, buy online .

The Golden Beauty Tool

Tweezerman Procurl Lash Curler

An easy and effective way to make eyes look wide awake, this rose gold eyelash curler is great for providing a natural curl to lashes in as pinch-free a way as possible. Should you be planning to pare back your makeup regime this summer, this is a makeup bag must-have.

£20.95, buy online .

Tom Ford Nail Lacquers

Dress nails in a touch of designer gear with the help of Tom Ford and his collection of high fashion nail polishes. Available in a range of wearable yet distinctly chic colours, we particularly like applying a coat or two of Toasted Sugar to disguise and conceal imperfections and provide a beautiful sun-kissed base.

£26, buy online .

The Best Highlighter For Enhancing A Summer Tan

Bobbi Brown Brightening Finishing Powder in Bronze Glow

A clever glow enhancing compact that instantly lifts skin and adds a hint of radiance to any skin tone, we love the healthy glow that a swipe of this adds to our complexions. Suffice to say we’ll be counting on its transformative abilities whether we find ourselves at the end of August or the end of November.

£40, buy online .

The Highlighter Pen Hybrid

Elizabeth Arden Flawless Finish Correcting and Highlighting Perfector

Should you suffer from dark circles or pesky blemishes, this concealer makes quick work of skin imperfections to enhance and correct. Better suited for pale to medium skin tones, it provides light to medium buildable coverage for areas of the face that require a little more attention.

£23, buy online .

The Dry Skin Solution

Moroccannoil Shimmering Body Oil

Nourishing with an elegant dose of shimmer to make tanned skin pop, this luxuriously textured oil also boasts the summertime scent that the brand’s hair oil has become famous for and contains an addictive elixir of skin conditioning ingredients to soothe and soften dry skin too.

£37, buy online .

The Light Reflective Lipstick

Bobbi Brown Lip Color in Beige Gold Shimmer

An understated champagne gold that melts into lips for a soft reflective finish, this lipstick is full of conditioning butters and oils to provide a bit of comfort to thirsty lips that’s loaded with colour too.

£19.50, buy online .

The Summer Holiday Scent

Nuxe Prodigieux le Parfum

A heady summer cocktail containing notes of orange blossom, rose and coconut milk, if you like sweet enveloping perfumes, we’re certain you’ll love this. Combine with a sunset and an actual cocktail in your hand and you’ll have all the ingredients you need for the perfect summer evening.

£43, buy online .