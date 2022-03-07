Golden Globes 2015- the awards in 8 looks

Eddie won, Benedict Cumberbatch staged another glitzy photobomb (fast becoming known as a ‘Cumberbomb’) and the Brits in particular shone. Awards season 2015 is off to a flying start, as is our hair and beauty inspiration for the year to come. Put the January blues back in their box and try one of these looks next time you have a date, party, day out, important meeting or simply want to feel like a fox. They’d all get glossy gongs if it were up to us. The Red Lip

As seen on: Naomi Watts, Taylor Schilling, Lorde, Heidi Klum, Helen Mirren Matching the carpet has never been so stylish. Lorde made the transition from goth to garnet with classy ease; her punchy red lip looked fresh and bright against her porcelain skin. Heidi Klum on the other hand wore a pillar box red hue against a deep Californian tan (a look possibly best left to those in LA for now). Naomi Watts stood out in scarlet lips, ‘look at me’ lashes and dewy skin, while L’Oréal spokeswoman and national treasure Dame Helen Mirren accessorized her Charlie Hebdo tribute pen brooch with a bold, fiery red mouth. To achieve this faultless red carpet classic emulate Taylor Schilling’s Grace Kelly-inspired orange red lips by tracing Nars Velvet Matte Lip Pencil in Red Square , £18, around the lip line and filling in. The Side Sweep





As seen on: Jessica Chastain, Leslie Mann, Reese Witherspoon, Amy Adams, Allison Williams The take home hair message from Hollywood is, if in doubt, throw it over your shoulder. It worked for Veronica Lake and Jessica Rabbit, and the side sweep is just as alluring and glamorous in its modern guide, whether loose and beachy à la Reese Witherspoon or tumbling and Pre-Raphaelite in the style Jessica Chastain. Achieve a globe worthy side parting with a little help from Bruce Macefield and the team at Sassoon . The Smokey Eye

As seen on: Rosamund Pike, Emma Stone, Laura Carmichael, Felicity Jones, Katie Holmes You can’t go wrong with a smoked up, slightly rocky eye. Grey flattered both Felicity Jones’ and Katie Holmes’ blue eyes, while Emma Stone opted for more edgy, angled navy shadow. Laura Carmichael’s shimmering charcoal was dreamy yet dramatic (get the look with Nars Dual-Intensity eyeshadow in Lysithea), while chic Brit Rosamund Pike looked beautiful in burgundy. Makeup artist Melanie Inglessis explains how she created the perfect purple haze: “To create Rosamund's soft, smokey eyes I began with eyeliner in a taupe grey and applied it along the top and bottom lashes in a thick line. I blended Chanel Illusion D’Ombre Long Wear Luminous Eyeshadow in Mirage , £22.50, over the lashline and feathered it up to the crease and Chanel Ombre Essentielle Eyeshadow in Ebony , £23, into the outer corner of the crease to add depth the smokey eye. I used Chanel Inimitable Intense Mascara in Noir , £25, on the bottom lashes for a sultry look.” Bold Colour

As seen on: Lupita Nyong'o, Claire Danes Lupita never lets us down on grand occasions, and the globes were no different. Fuschia lipstick, violet eyeshadow and spangly blue liner all at once? No problem people. Lupita even co-designed the colour palette (Lancôme Bright Eyes Colour Design 5-Pan Eyeshadow Palette in Jacaranda) Claire Danes also didn’t disappoint on the colour front- her peacock blue eyes were accomplished with aplomb thanks to Nars Dual-Intensity Eyeshadow in Giove , £21, and Nars Eyeliner Pencil in Kalisté , £15.50. Au Naturel

As seen on: Diane Kruger, Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston Radiant skin, lightly shimmering eyes and neutral yet juicy lips are eternally chic. Subtle touches make all the difference- a spattering of gold in the inner eye to create a wide-awake look like Diane Kruger, a luminous pink lip like Reese (her makeup artist Molly R.Stern used Laura Mercier Creme Smooth Lip Colour in Merlot , £20, topped with a gold gloss) and trademark understated yet eye-catching beige-browns from Jennifer Aniston. The trick is in the texture- dewy creams, translucent powders and light-reflective pigments add glamour and magnetism to nude looks. Let Mary Greenwell give you a helping hand if you’re feeling more bare faced than beaming. Beautiful Braids

As seen on: Emily Blunt, Joanne Froggatt, Jared Leto... If you’re going to wear a Grecian dress, you may as well go the whole hog and embrace a similarly goddess worthy, romantic hairdo . Her loose rather than prim hairline plait was gorgeously grown-up and about as far from try-hard as an updo gets. Award winner Joanne Froggart looked angelic in a more Heidi-esque halo braid, while Jared Leto’s schoolgirl (boy..) braid ensured that the men weren’t exempt from the red carpet trend parade. Sunkissed

As seen on: Sienna Miller, Kate Beckinsale Charlotte Tilbury waved her golden wand over Sienna Miller, and the result was lightly sunkissed and glowing with health. Kate Beckinsale’s bronze was more ‘month in the Carribean’, with tanned cheeks complemented by gilded eyes. Achieve a Tilbury standard glow of your own at home with this genius pro palette . The Glossy Globe goes to... Peach and Copper Makeup

