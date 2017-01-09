Golden Globes 2017: beauty's biggest winners

With awards season now upon us, we can look forward to a roster of red carpet looks likely to provide all manner of beauty inspiration in the coming weeks. Last night's Golden Globe Awards was one of the best in recent memory in the hair and makeup stakes, with stars like Drew Barrymore (fellow sheet mask fan) and Blake Lively also taking to Instagram to lift the lids on their pre show prep. Which stars of the silver screen were our favourite golden girls? It was hard to pick, but these are our top Golden Globe beauty moments. Emma Stone

Wearing two of the red carpet's key colour trends - silver and pink - Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy Motion Picture Emma Stone's dusty pink lips and elegant feline flick made for a winning combination. With her red hair exemplifying the 'undone updo' trend to a T, her look was both on-trend and timeless too. MORE GLOSS: The best makeup for redheads Claire Foy

Shimmering in a pink and silver gown by Erdem, The Crown's Claire Foy exuded royalty from tip to toe thanks to glistening eye makeup and a tousled updo to give the throne a dose of both the traditional and contemporary. Winner of the Best Actress for a TV Drama award, we were just as fanatical of her red carpet look as we are her Netflix series. Naomie Harris

Turning heads in a stunning Armani Prive gown, the Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture nominee's side-swept waves and figure hugging dress (one of our favourites of the night) caused a media storm on the red carpet. Paired with nude lips and sharp and defined eye makeup, the OBE recipient provided a masterclass in modern Hollywood glamour. Emily Ratajkowski

Making the biggest waves on the red carpet on the hair front was Emily Ratajkowski - courtesy of her faux bob. Styled and cut by stylist Christian Wood by dividing her hair into two sections, braiding and pinning the lower section to the nape of her neck and carefully cutting the top and placing it over it, he said, “After tonight, we’ll make it more of a shaggy, layered haircut.” Watch this space... Blake Lively