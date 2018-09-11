The new thickening hair and scalp mask that provides a root boost for limp locks

If the change in seasons has caused your usual hair products (as well as your roots) to fall flat, you’re not alone. There’s a sudden crispness in the air, a quality mirrored by our ends and further worsened by the switch from air con to heating. It’s the time of year when our regimes could do with a pick-me-up and Grow Gorgeous has launched just the thing, its new Intense Thickening Hair & Scalp Mask.

What makes it different from your run-of-the-mill leave-in treatment? Well for starters, as well as being deeply hydrating, it’s been formulated to feed hair from root to tip to visibly increase density, thicken strands and increase volume after regular use. Most notably, it also targets the scalp, to leave it nourished, moisturised and just generally, in better nick, to create optimal conditions for healthy hair growth.

Here’s a full breakdown of its key ingredients:

Strengthening biotin , stimulating caffeine and skin barrier-boosting niacinamide - a conditioning cocktail that not only helps improve shine, but also acts as a follicular wake-up-call too.

, stimulating and skin barrier-boosting - a conditioning cocktail that not only helps improve shine, but also acts as a follicular wake-up-call too. Pea peptides in the form of hydrolysed pea protein extract. As well as its moisturising benefits, it also adds volume and fullness to limp hair.

in the form of hydrolysed pea protein extract. As well as its moisturising benefits, it also adds volume and fullness to limp hair. Amino acids – these help to add ‘touch me’ silkiness to parched lengths by improving the appearance of surface damage.

– these help to add ‘touch me’ silkiness to parched lengths by improving the appearance of surface damage. Hyaluronic acid – known to hold up to 1000x its weight in water, it’s a hydration heavyweight. Often found in skincare products, it’s also extremely handy for dry scalps too.

– known to hold up to 1000x its weight in water, it’s a hydration heavyweight. Often found in skincare products, it’s also extremely handy for dry scalps too. Coconut oil – another key hydrator for hair and scalp due to its high fatty acid content.

Rich but not heavy, this new multi-mask suits a wide range of hair types from fine to thick - you don’t have to worry about it weighing down your hair. Just ensure that you start by applying a small amount first, slowly building it up to see what works best for your needs.

It’s also supremely versatile too and can either be used in place of your usual conditioner or as an add-on or ‘double conditioner’ depending on how much time you have to spare. Simply massage in and leave for 10 minutes before rinsing through.

Hitting a range of trans-seasonal hair needs in one fell swoop, it serves as an effective hair care upgrade to help you fight winter breakage and keep strands strong until spring.

Grow Gorgeous Intense Thickening Hair & Scalp Mask, £25. Buy yours online here .