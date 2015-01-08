Gwyneth Paltrow’s blowdry bar comes to London

8 January 2015
The Oscar winning actress and lifestyle guru continues to sprinkle her magic with the opening of the UK's first Blo Blow Dry Bar


As well as being the picture girl for the macrobiotic diet and the face of ‘Conscious Uncoupling,’ Gywneth has also always been known for her enviably smooth and silky locks. After teaming up with long-term friend and hairstylist to the stars David Babaii to launch an exclusive private blowdry salon at Tracy Anderson’s Los Angeles studio, the pair decided it was time to bring their Hollywood blowdrys to the masses.

Partnering with North America’s largest blowdry chain  Blo  was the natural next step and last May the duo joined the brand as both investors and ambassadors. Now open in Covent Garden’s Piazza, the brand's 46th door and first European salon is offering time-starved Londoners the chance to ‘Wash, Blow and Go’. Keeping it simple is the Blo concept: no cut or colour services are offered and the blowdry bar is open seven days a week offering seven blowdry styles for either walk-in appointments and bookings.

The New York trend for a blowdry on your lunchbreak has taken off in a big way in London in the last few years with an abundance of blowdry salons cropping up, but Blo’s London's franchise partner Irina Squire isn’t phased by the competition: "The blowdry category is booming faster than ever."

It looks like bad hair days could soon become a thing of the past...


