Hair by Sam McKnight has landed - and it’s set to make waves...

When Sam McKnight teased us with glimpses of his new range at Fashion Week in February, there was much anticipation regarding what the full line-up would include. Responsible for some of the most iconic looks in popular culture, we knew it was going to be a game-changer - and one look at Liberty’s website this morning reveals it’s been worth the wait.



Years in the making, the collection of four dry styling products serves as an innovative edit of hair care essentials to suit both lifestyle and a variety of looks. “Hair by Sam McKnight is the culmination of my experience backstage and on shoots, delivered in a can,” says Sam. “With these four products, I’m aiming to inject a bit of modern effortlessness into hair,” he adds. “They create hold, volume and texture, with easy speed and brushability.”



Designed to be used alone or layered with one another, the collection launches in Liberty today. Here’s the lowdown on each of the hair legend’s new hair heroes. Easy-up do, £25

If your updo often ends up several notches lower by the end of the day, this is the product pick for you. “This is 20 hair pins in a can, making those effortless looking updos easily achievable,” says Sam. “It gives your hair body, hold and bite.”



Bed hair in a bottle, this lightweight texturising spray looks to add a dose of the undone to your finished look. “It’s rock ‘n’ roll and sexy: the hair that everyone wants,” says Sam. “My signature look in a bottle.” We’re sold.



Taking the humble bottle of hairspray to the next level, the multitasking prowess served up by this product sets it apart from others on the market. “You can use it to curl, set, straighten, hold, add shine and volume,” explains Sam. “[It’ll] get you through the whole day, but also brushes out if you need it to.”



