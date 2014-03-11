Hair colourist Josh Wood teams up with M&S Beauty in new product collaboration

Aptly called the ‘Guardian of Colour,’ acclaimed colourist Josh Wood has teamed up with M&S Beauty to release a range that will allow you to achieve an ‘Atelier touch-up’ at home.

Having been at the helm of hair colour for the past two decades, Josh has supplied his renowned expertise to develop a line that helps maintain and prolong the condition of your highlights and provide just the lift your tint needs in between salon visits.

With this GTG writer’s whites threatening to make a spectacular and eye-blinding comeback, the new Blending Wand in Dark Brown , £12.50 was put to the test and passed with flying colours; expertly demonstrated by hair and GTG expert Jack Buckley , it effectively darkened and diminished the little blighters, to give me a little more courage before I braved an up-do.

Speaking about the Blending Wands in particular, Josh Wood said, “They are truly innovative and one of those ‘light bulb moment’ products.” And a genius idea they were. Don’t be shy with how much you use (the texture’s refreshingly non-sticky), apply on dry or wet hair (we preferred the latter) and blow-dry to set for a natural, non-permanent finish. Although it lasted for one wash rather than up to the three suggested and is better for tackling smaller patches of re-growth, they were easy to use, non-sticky and gave our whites an instant wake-up call for a quick boost in colour and confidence when time was of the essence.

Alongside these pro tools of the trade, the collection also features a range of nourishing shampoos and conditioners to solve a bevy of hair colour woes. Whether you’re looking for a dose of Full Body, Hydration or Silky Smooth nourishment , they’re hard-working, smell great and leave hair feeling supple and soft. They cost between £5 and £9.50 too, proving that battling hair ageing needn’t break the bank.

According to Josh Wood, “My experience as a colourist has taught me one universal truth: you can’t maintain great hair colour without great hair health. As we age, healthy hair is harder to achieve so I have created this range to specifically target and address that.”