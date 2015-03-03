Harvey Nichols celebrates intelligent beauty for March

3 March 2015
gtg-harvey-nichols-beautiful-mind-listing

The Knightsbridge store launches ‘A Beautiful Mind’: a month long extravaganza of exclusive beauty events and offers

Any products in this article have been selected editorially however if you buy something we mention, we may earn commission

Having always been ahead of the game when it comes to beauty (this is the team that brought us Beauty Bazaar after all) it is no surprise that when Harvey Nichols decided to dedicate a month to beauty that it would be anything but ordinary.

For the month of March, Harvey Nichols has transformed its flagship store into a mecca for intelligent, bespoke beauty, promoting the industry’s most innovative beauty brands. An extensive calendar of beauty fun is on offer but we’re especially excited about the exclusive Nails Inc and Victoria Beckham manicures, the launch of the world’s first personalised mascara service from Eyeko and any lipstick lover’s dream come true - a studio where you’re able to magic up your own colour of lipstick.

Championing intelligent women who love beauty (and a particular highlight in the calendar) is the beauty panel on the evening of the 24th March. Chaired by Beauty MART co-founder Anna-Marie Solowij, the stellar line up of panelists includes Ruth Crilly, Caroline Hirons and Nails Inc founder Thea Green who will be discussing the subject of Beauty Innovation Through the Ages.

Plus any fans of Harvey Nichols’ famous Gift with Purchase offer will be excited to hear that to coincide with ‘A Beautiful Mind’ they’ve compiled a gift to blow any others out the water. Spend £150 across beauty in store and for a limited time only receive £240 worth of treats from some of the most sought after brands in the business including Yves Saint Laurent, ESPA, Elemis and Benefit.

Still baffled by what to buy in the beauty hall? Harvey Nichols have thought of that too and are dispatching an expert Beauty Concierge team to the flagship store for the whole month to provide friendly unbiased advice for every beauty want and need.

To Harvey Nichols we go...


You may also like

The best liquid eyeliners to buy in 2020
10 vegetarian dinner ideas from the nutritional experts
The Urban Kitchen's avocado chocolate brownie recipe
Tess Ward's pumpkin, feta and honey muffin recipe


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

Tower 28 Beauty BeachPlease Luminous Tinted Balm in Happy Hour, £21
La Roche-Posay Respectissime Waterproof Eye Make-Up Remover, £12.50
Chanel Vitalumière Foundation, £45
Nail Envy Alpine Snow Nail Strengthener was £21.90 now £17.52
Your London Florist Dream Cloud Bouquet, £60
Balance Me Pre and Probiotic Radiance Cream, £29

More Gloss

Beauty
Glossy Picks 2023 reader’s edit: 27 beauty and wellness buys you loved this year
Beauty
9 makeup buys that will genuinely take you from day to night
Beauty
21 best Christmas beauty gift sets - whoever you're buying for
Beauty
Glossy Picks picks of the year – what we loved most in 2023
Beauty
We were first to try the Kate Moss Cosmoss Ritual treatment - here's our verdict
Beauty
The secret beauty hub with all the best brands you need to know about
Skin
Why Ayurvedic skincare will change how you think about your skin type
Beauty
TikTok-hyped Bubble skincare sells a moisturiser every 10 seconds - and it's now available at Boots
Explore More