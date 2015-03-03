Harvey Nichols celebrates intelligent beauty for March

Having always been ahead of the game when it comes to beauty (this is the team that brought us Beauty Bazaar after all) it is no surprise that when Harvey Nichols decided to dedicate a month to beauty that it would be anything but ordinary.

For the month of March, Harvey Nichols has transformed its flagship store into a mecca for intelligent, bespoke beauty, promoting the industry’s most innovative beauty brands. An extensive calendar of beauty fun is on offer but we’re especially excited about the exclusive Nails Inc and Victoria Beckham manicures, the launch of the world’s first personalised mascara service from Eyeko and any lipstick lover’s dream come true - a studio where you’re able to magic up your own colour of lipstick.

Championing intelligent women who love beauty (and a particular highlight in the calendar) is the beauty panel on the evening of the 24th March. Chaired by Beauty MART co-founder Anna-Marie Solowij, the stellar line up of panelists includes Ruth Crilly, Caroline Hirons and Nails Inc founder Thea Green who will be discussing the subject of Beauty Innovation Through the Ages.

Plus any fans of Harvey Nichols’ famous Gift with Purchase offer will be excited to hear that to coincide with ‘A Beautiful Mind’ they’ve compiled a gift to blow any others out the water. Spend £150 across beauty in store and for a limited time only receive £240 worth of treats from some of the most sought after brands in the business including Yves Saint Laurent, ESPA, Elemis and Benefit.

Still baffled by what to buy in the beauty hall? Harvey Nichols have thought of that too and are dispatching an expert Beauty Concierge team to the flagship store for the whole month to provide friendly unbiased advice for every beauty want and need.

To Harvey Nichols we go...