The latest Harvey Nichols SS19 luxury beauty bag can save you hundreds

If you're looking for the speediest and megabuck-saving way to spruce up your springtime routine, Harvey Nichols is set to launch its mammoth bi-annual luxury beauty edit just in time for the new season. The SS19 gift with purchase launches today and is filled with £750 worth of cult status brands, such as Hourglass, Sisley and Sunday Riley, as well as travel, deluxe sample and full-size products. Your purchase has to total £195 though, so the £500+ saving you'll make needs a substantial investment.

The new GWP has been curated by the expert Harvey Nichols buying team and is housed in their own sustainable 'I'm Not Wasted' cotton tote bag, filled with luxurious products from over 30 of the industry's leading brands. Head in-store or online from and spend £195 on three or more beauty products to get your hands on this beauty bundle and take home a selection of veritable goods without splashing out on full-price items. And try before you buy is very much up our street...