The latest Harvey Nichols SS19 luxury beauty bag can save you hundreds

If you're looking for the speediest and megabuck-saving way to spruce up your springtime routine, Harvey Nichols is set to launch its mammoth bi-annual luxury beauty edit just in time for the new season. The SS19 gift with purchase launches today and is filled with £750 worth of cult status brands, such as Hourglass, Sisley and Sunday Riley, as well as travel, deluxe sample and full-size products. Your purchase has to total £195 though, so the £500+ saving you'll make needs a substantial investment.
The new GWP has been curated by the expert Harvey Nichols buying team and is housed in their own sustainable 'I'm Not Wasted' cotton tote bag, filled with luxurious products from over 30 of the industry's leading brands. Head in-store or online from and spend £195 on three or more beauty products to get your hands on this beauty bundle and take home a selection of veritable goods without splashing out on full-price items. And try before you buy is very much up our street...
Beauty addicts will be pleased to know that the freebie features some of our best-loved products, including Pixi's Rose Tonic, Fenty Beauty's Mattemoiselle lipstick, Elemis' cult Pro Collagen Marine Cream, and a pot of Charlotte Tilbury's famous Magic Cream. An expert edit indeed.
The free gift has 32 products in total and is worth over a whopping £750. Intrigued? Let's see what else is inside...
- Pixi Rose Tonic, 100ml
- MGC Derma Eye Cream or Day Cream or Concealer, Full Size
- 111Skin Rose Gold Sheet Mask
- Ouai Leave-in Conditioner – Deluxe 45ml
- Iconic London Prep, Set and Glow Mix Original or Glow, 35ml
- Caudalie Vinosource Moisturising Sorbet, 15ml
- Revitalash or Revitabrow, 1ml
- Huxley Toner, 15ml
- Mario Badescu Rosewater or Lavender Facial Spray or Cleansing Gel, 118ml
- Peter Thomas Roth Pumpkin Enzyme Mask, 14ml
- Environ ANP Hydrating Oil Capsule Deluxe, 10 capsules
- Sunday Riley Good Genes Glycolic Acid Treatment, 5ml
- Lancer Omega Hydrating Oil, 15ml
- beautyblender Liquid Blender Cleanser, 15ml
- Lucia Magnani Night Cream, Full Size
- Oribe Dry Texture Spray or Freestyler Working Hairspray, 37ml
- UltraSun SPF30 Face, 25ml
- We are Paradoxx Mini Hangover Keyring, 15ml
- MEMO Paris Eau de Memo, 10ml
- Lancôme Bi-Facil Eye Makeup Remover, 30ml
- Marc Jacobs Beauty Velvet Noir Major Volume Mascara, 6g
- Fenty Beauty Mattemoiselle in Thicc, 1g
- Rodial Pink Diamond Magic Gel Day Cream, 9ml
- Hourglass Veil Transluscent Setting Powder, 0.9g
- Chantecaille Bio-Lifting Mask, 8ml
- Laura Mercier Body Butter in Ambre Vanille, 30ml
- Nars Powermatte Lip Pigment in Starwoman, 2ml
- Dermalogica Daily Microfoliant, 13g
- Elemis Pro Collagen Marine Cream, 30ml
- Sisley Hair Ritual Hair Mask, 50ml
- Escentric Molecules Body Wash E04, 200ml
- Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte’s Magic Cream, 7ml
Available in-store and online here from 26th March 2019