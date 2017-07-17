Harvey Nichols want to give you £400 worth of summer beauty

As ‘gift with purchase’ offers go, this one’s a gem. Get in quick.
If you need to replenish your beauty stocks, you could do a lot worse than doing so at Harvey Nichols next week. On the condition that you become a Harvey Nichols Rewards card member (if you’re not already), and spend £250 or more on at least three beauty products (steep we know but...wait for it), you’ll receive a gift with purchase worth over £400. This isn’t just any old beauty claptrap either- said gift comprises of both full-size and travel editions of cult and cutting-edge products, from Lâncome Bi-Facil Non Oily Instant Cleanser to Charlotte Tilbury Supermodel Body Shimmer. Your haul will also be presented in a rather fetching metallic Harvey Nicks case. To get your mouth watering, here’s the full line-up:
Aromatherapy Associates Revive Gel
Aveda Colour Conserve Conditioner
Bare Minerals Gen Nude Matte Liquid Lipcolor in Swag
Benefit Dew the Hoola Liquid Bronzer
Blink Brow Definer in Indian Chocolate
Charlotte Tilbury Supermodel Body Shimmer
Clarins Paris Bath & Shower Concentrate
Clinique Take The Day Off Mini Cleanser
CoverFX Custom Blending Brush
Delilah Eye Line Long Wear Retractable Pencil
Dermalogica Superfoliant
Elemis Superfood Facial Oil
Hourglass Girl Lip Stylo in Peacemaker
Santa Eulalia Obscuro Eau De Parfum
Lancome Bi-Facil Non Oily Instant Cleanser
Laura Mercier Travel Mercier Stick in Sand Glow
MAC Liptensity Lipstick split across shades Hellebore, Claretcast, Ambrosial, Eros and Lobster
Malin + Goetz Vitamin E Face Moisturiser
NARS Lipgloss in Priscilla
Orveda Deluxe Triple Set
Rodial Stem Cell Magic Gel
Sisley Black Rose Skin Infusion Cream
Trish McEvoy Mascara
...and breath. The limited edition offer is available from Tuesday 25th July to all new or existing Rewards by Harvey Nichols customers both online and in store, and when it’s gone, dear beauty junkies, it’s gone. See you at the tills.
