Harvey Nichols want to give you £400 worth of summer beauty

If you need to replenish your beauty stocks, you could do a lot worse than doing so at Harvey Nichols next week. On the condition that you become a Harvey Nichols Rewards card member (if you’re not already), and spend £250 or more on at least three beauty products (steep we know but...wait for it), you’ll receive a gift with purchase worth over £400. This isn’t just any old beauty claptrap either- said gift comprises of both full-size and travel editions of cult and cutting-edge products, from Lâncome Bi-Facil Non Oily Instant Cleanser to Charlotte Tilbury Supermodel Body Shimmer. Your haul will also be presented in a rather fetching metallic Harvey Nicks case. To get your mouth watering, here’s the full line-up:

Aromatherapy Associates Revive Gel

Aveda Colour Conserve Conditioner

Bare Minerals Gen Nude Matte Liquid Lipcolor in Swag

Benefit Dew the Hoola Liquid Bronzer

Blink Brow Definer in Indian Chocolate

Charlotte Tilbury Supermodel Body Shimmer

Clarins Paris Bath & Shower Concentrate

Clinique Take The Day Off Mini Cleanser

CoverFX Custom Blending Brush

Delilah Eye Line Long Wear Retractable Pencil

Dermalogica Superfoliant

Elemis Superfood Facial Oil

Hourglass Girl Lip Stylo in Peacemaker

Santa Eulalia Obscuro Eau De Parfum

Lancome Bi-Facil Non Oily Instant Cleanser

Laura Mercier Travel Mercier Stick in Sand Glow

MAC Liptensity Lipstick split across shades Hellebore, Claretcast, Ambrosial, Eros and Lobster

Malin + Goetz Vitamin E Face Moisturiser

NARS Lipgloss in Priscilla

Orveda Deluxe Triple Set

Rodial Stem Cell Magic Gel

Sisley Black Rose Skin Infusion Cream

Trish McEvoy Mascara

...and breath. The limited edition offer is available from Tuesday 25th July to all new or existing Rewards by Harvey Nichols customers both online and in store, and when it’s gone, dear beauty junkies, it’s gone. See you at the tills.

