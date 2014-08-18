Is this the cure for alopecia?

Ayesha Muttucumaru 18 August 2014
gtg-daily-gloss-pill-listing

A cancer pill could give hope to hair loss sufferers after an encouraging pilot trial

Any products in this article have been selected editorially however if you buy something we mention, we may earn commission

According to new research published in the latest edition of Nature Medicine Journal, the cancer drug ruxolitinib could restore a full head of hair within five months.

A condition that results in patches of or total baldness, it’s thought to be caused by a problem with the immune system, or more specifically the body’s T-cell immune cells which destroy the hair follicles in those with the condition. Different to other types of hair loss such as male-pattern baldness, the new finding could be the news that alopecia sufferers have been waiting for.

Following the positive identification of these cells by scientists from the Colombia University Medical Centre in New York, the team then found that the drug was able to impair them and hence reduce hair loss as a result.

MORE GLOSS: Sarah Vine on her hair loss struggle

The before and after pictures are quite staggering. The twice-a-day pill was tested on three male alopecia sufferers with moderate-to-severe alopecia areata, for between four and five months. After this time period, all had regrown a full head of hair.

According to lead researcher Dr Raphael Clynes, “We’ve only begun testing the drug in patients, but if the drug continues to be successful and safe, it will have a dramatic positive impact on the lives of people with this disease.”

He added, “We still need to do more testing to establish that ruxolitinib should be used in alopecia areata, but this is exciting news for patients and their physicians.”

“This disease has been completely understudied – until now, only two small clinical trials evaluating targeted therapies in alopecia areata have been performed.”


You may also like

17 of the best face mists to suit every budget and skin type
The best budget supermarket beauty brands
Can't afford to get your colour done? Here's how to make your hair colour last longer at home
What are the benefits of niacinamide and how can you fit it in your routine?


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

Dr Barbara Sturm Hydrating Conditioner, £50
Redken Extreme Bleach Recovery Cica Cream, £26.28
Color Wow Dream Coat, £21.60
M&S Collection pure linen belted wide leg trousers, £35
WelleCo The Collagen Elixir, £45
Next wear it with Love Sweatshirt, £28

More Gloss

Health
Electrolytes: why everyone’s adding a pinch of salt to their water
Health
“I tried a hyperbaric oxygen chamber and have never felt more naturally energised"
Partnership
Why probiotics could be a game-changer in menopause
Beauty
21 best Christmas beauty gift sets - whoever you're buying for
Beauty
Glossy Picks picks of the year – what we loved most in 2023
Beauty
The secret beauty hub with all the best brands you need to know about
Wellness
Need a new idea for a spa break? Everyone's booking a wellbeing cruise
Skin
Why Ayurvedic skincare will change how you think about your skin type
Explore More