The £2 shine oils that are Hollywood stylist approved

Ayesha Muttucumaru 25 May 2018
hask-shine-hair-oils

They’re used to help get the stars of Modern Family and Suits camera-ready, and won’t break the bank. Sounds like a dream combo. Here’s why the low-cost range carries such high praise

If we were able to rummage through the kit bags of the hair stylists that get some of entertainment’s biggest stars close-up ready, chances are we’d find one brand cropping up time and time again - Hask. The company can impressively say that its products are used on more film and TV sets than any other, ranging from Modern Family to Dancing with the Stars and Suits.

In particular, the brand’s lightweight Shine Oils have achieved an especially loyal following - a three-product range of gloss-boosting elixirs that contain high performance ingredients and have a refreshingly low price tag (they’re just £2.49 at Superdrug ). Featuring exotic oils sourced from all around the world, they’re formulated to treat and repair all hair types and are incredibly fast-absorbing too to ensure that they don’t leave roots flat.

As well as style, they’re full of substance - plenty of the good stuff and not so much of the not-so-good (they’re sulfate, paraben, phthalate, gluten, drying alcohol and artificial colour-free). Plus, they also smell pretty delicious too.

There’s something for every concern. If your hair’s feeling parched, try the Monoi Coconut Oil Nourishing Shine Oil, a coconut-scented hydration-boosting solution enriched with Tahitian monoi oil, chosen for its softening and revitalising qualities. A coin-sized amount should do the trick and, as with all of the others in the range, it can be used on both wet and dry hair.

If your hair’s suffering the effects of over-processing, try the Keratin Protein Smoothing Shine Oil , which contains smoothing hydrolyzed keratin. But if frizz and flyaways are your key concern, opt for the essential fatty acid-rich Argan Oil Repairing Shine Oil  instead.

Each is also pint-sized enough to pop into your handbag for on-the-go touch-ups too. They’re what the phrase ‘small but mighty’ was made for.


