Hayden Panettiere reveals new harsh hairdo

Hayden Panettiere has revealed a striking new haircut as she arrived to film the Late Show with David Letterman - and we're so very sorry to say that we really, really don't like it. Hayden, Hayden, Hayden... What were you thinking?

Ditching her gorgeous, we're-so-jealous-it's-not-ours sideswept curly hair in favour of a shaggy full fringe and poker straight locks, the Nashville star looks like a completely different person. In fact, the oddly shaped mop is reminding us of a certain Nicki Minaj… and not in a good way.

The thing is, Hayden's so stunning she could probably pull off a buzz cut and still look good, but when you're blessed with hair as good as hers you really should think twice before you experiment. The new 'do looks so dry and distressed as if it's been attacked with straightening irons and the colour does nothing for her caramel skin tone.

The pint-sized beauty still looked every inch the star though, with a McQueen frock , enviably toned and tanned legs and a smile that could melt anyone's heart (yes, we want to be her).

When Mother Nature has been that kind, it's probably best to stick to your roots - and we're keeping our fingers crossed that it's actually a wig, especially as those particular roots look a little suspicious…