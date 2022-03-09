8 products you need this summer

We've teamed up with Blow Ltd so you have the chance to win our eight essential product picks - enter here! We wait with baited breath each year for the next chance we get to hop on a plane and leave all our stress behind as we sip cocktails on a pillowy cabana on the beach - total bliss. What we fail to remember, though, is that the combination of holiday weather can wreak total beauty havoc and often leaves us burnt, dried up and a little bit frazzled. However, we’ve decided to put an end to this beauty madness and have teamed up with Blow LTD, the super speedy beauty bar and online store, to bring you an edit of the best holiday hero products that will see you through the sun, sea and salt and keep you looking like a summer’s dream. 1. PROBLEM: I HAVE TO SHOW MY SKIN SOLUTION: This Works Skin Deep Golden Elixir Shimmer and shine this summer with This Works Skin Deep Golden Elixir , £45. Delicately flecked with 24 carat gold, this luxurious and vitamin rich body serum instantly hydrates and soothes with aloe vera and chamomile, promotes skin regeneration, and stimulates collagen, leaving your skin feeling silky smooth and utterly radiant.

2. PROBLEM: Hot or sunburned skin SOLUTION: Coola Recovery After Sun Lotion Whether you’ve overdone it or just need a little post-sun pampering, this Cooler ER Radical Recovery After Sun Lotion , £28, is guaranteed to help soothe the skin. Formulated with organic agave, aloe vera, lavender oil, rosemary extract and sunflower oil, it not only instantly hydrates your skin, but its aloe vera-packed formula nourishes, repairs and calms inflammation with every application.

3. PROBLEM: Panda eyes SOLUTION: Anastasia Beverly Hills Waterproof Eyeliner Feel free to swim, sweat, party or even cry (though hopefully not the latter), as once applied this Anastasia Beverly Hills Waterproof Eyeliner, £16 ain’t going anywhere. With a built-in sharpener and an intense smooth application it’s perfect for creating both delicate daytime eyes and dramatic feline flicks. Just one lick of this liner and your eyes will stay brilliantly bold as long as you say so.

4. PROBLEM: Tangled, frizzy hair SOLUTION: Davines OI Oil This sumptuous serum, Davines OI Oil , £30, contains a unique blend of plant and mineral oils that work to instantly tame frizz, detangle knots and give a gorgeous gloss to hair. A mix of nourishing antioxidants also works to strengthen ends and prevent brittle breakages, making this product a one stop solution to luscious locks.

5. PROBLEM: Ghost face SOLUTION: Coola Face SPF30 Unscented Matte Tint An absolute makeup must-have, the Coola Face SPF30 Unscented Matte Tint suncream, £29.95, contains SPF 30, anti-oxidants, vitamin C-infused radical fighting formulas, water-resistance (for 40 minutes) and an oil-fighting matte finish. Not to mention it’s also lightly tinted, allowing it to double up as a sheer foundation. A sunblock, moisturiser and base coverage in one little tube - what more could you want?

6. PROBLEM: Clogged skin SOLUTION: Emma Hardie Amazing Face Moringa Cleansing Balm After a heavy combination of sweat, sun cream, sea and sand your skin is often in need of a good deep-clean during the summer. Perfect for all skin types, this Emma Hardie Amazing Face Moringa Cleansing Balm , £36, soothes sensitive skin, rejuvenates dull, mature skin and also doubles up as a calming and hydrating mask if left on the skin for more than ten minutes. Beautifully scented, this product is the midsummer makeover your skin has always needed.

7. PROBLEM: Frazzled hair SOLUTION: Philip Kingsley Swimcap Used by the US Olympic Synchronized Swimming Team, Philip Kingsley Swimcap, £20 is perfectly designed for summer. Formulated with UV protection, it works to protect hair against the three biggest frazzlers; sun, salt and chlorine. Working to protect against discolouration, breakage and colour fading, this deeply conditioning cream works immediately upon application, leaving you with beautifully soft and silky hair.

8. PROBLEM: My makeup melts off my face SOLUTION: Jouer Bronzed Luminizing Moisture Tint SPF 20 Ideal for hot holidays abroad this Jouer Bronzed Luminizing Moisture Tint SPF 20 , £29, works to unify skin tone and blur away fine lines with its light-diffusing minerals that leave skin with a gorgeously radiant glow. Containing SPF 20 and anti-ageing oxidants this foundation also promises extra protection from the sun. Most importantly though, its water-resistant properties keep makeup firmly in place so you never have to worry about the southwards slide again.