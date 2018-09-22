The beauty products that get Holly Willoughby camera-ready

She makes us laugh on This Morning,stood in as co-host of I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! with Declan Donnelly and has just released a hugely successful clothes wear collaboration with M&S . To say it’s been a busy few months for Holly Willoughby would be a massive understatement. And when it comes to beauty, it appears she has the Midas touch too. In fact, when she wore Ciate’s Glitter Flip Liquid Lipstick in Undressed, a warm-toned pale nude, for Dancing on Ice, the brand’s website visits increased by 3000 per cent. What other products get Holly primetime ready? Here’s a breakdown of the other beauties that Holly has on her bathroom shelf and in her makeup bag. Korres Raspberry Twist Lipstick in Allure, £14

When Holly returned to her This Morning hosting duties earlier this month, her makeup artist Patsy O’Neill shared a snap of the new season products that have made it into her kit bag. This vibrant lipstick immediately stood out and it’s easy to see why it’s made the cut. Providing full coverage colour that doesn’t dry out lips thanks to its conditioning formula (it contains raspberry oil), it makes a statement. Buy online . Garnier BB Cream, £9.99

When speaking to Woman and Home earlier in the year, Holly picked out this lightweight base as a daily staple. “It’s a bargain, moisturises, covers, evens out and has SPF so for me that’s the perfect product,” she said. We can see why she loves it so much. Buy online . Inika Baked Mineral Foundation, £33

For times when fuller coverage is required, Patsy reaches for this mineral-based base. It’s also Peta-certified cruelty-free and vegan too. Buy online . Charlotte Tilbury Rock ‘n’ Kohl Pencil in Eye Cheat, £19

Another kit bag essential of Patsy’s, this eye-opening pencil gives the illusion of brighter, wider awake eyes. Ideal for Holly’s early morning starts we imagine. Buy online . Cover FX Custom Enhancer Drops, £34

Illuminating and bronzing, this glow-booster’s designed to be used alone or mixed in with your favourite foundation or skincare product - it has a multitude of different uses. Buy online . Elemis Skin Nourishing Milk Bath, £45

“I love this because I had it in the bath when Dan proposed to me,” says Holly. It's a product that has sentimental as well as skin value. Buy online . Sisley Nutritive Lip Balm, £49.50

Containing a combination of hazelnut, plum kernel and sunflower oils, shea butter and kokum butter, this rich lip treatment is just the antidote for a parched pout. “It’s so gorgeous, really extravagant,” Holly told Woman and Home. Protective and hydrating, it’s an effective all-rounder. Buy online . Lily Lolo Laid Bare Eyeshadow Palette, £21

Great for a nude or smokey eye, this palette has far-reaching appeal. The shimmery smokey taupe Shy Away is Patsy’s go-to for Holly. Buy online . By Terry Touche Veloutee, £38.50

Great for helping disguise dark circles and highlighting cheekbones, this light reflective pen gives full yet natural-looking coverage. Buy online . Garnier Nutrisse in 10.01 Baby Blonde Permanent Hair Dye, £5.79