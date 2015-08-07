How can you stop fine hair from falling flat?

Ever had a burning beauty or health question and needed top notch expert intelligence? Our Little Book of Experts is here to serve you at all times, but sometimes you really need to get to the nitty gritty of a specific problem before taking action, and that’s exactly what our Question Time slot is for. Simply send in your beauty or health dilemmas to us via Twitter, Facebook or Instagram using the hashtag #GTGQT and we will select a reader question each month and ask our distinguished experts to give a straight answer (you can give us an email too ) From frizz to fitness to fungal infections, our experts are on call to offer monthly counselling. This month, a question sent in by a reader via email...

Q. I wondered if you had any recommendations for how to stop short, fine hair going completely limp in humid conditions? I would LOVE to know.

Jason Lawrence, Advocate Stylist at Josh Wood Atelier

“Fighting humidity is one of our biggest challenges hair-wise. Levels of humidity change so it’s about being one step ahead at all times. More is more when it come to products and styling, even for short fine hair.”

“I would always plan your visit to the salon before you leave for holiday, just for a freshen up of your shape or even to change the shape. If areas are grown out this could add to the stress of styling your hair too. Don't forget that everything is more laid back in summer, especially if you’re on holiday, so be brave and go for that style you've always wanted to try!”

“Using the correct basic products will help with the humidity issue depending on the texture of your hair. There are mousses, lotions, gels and oils, and whether you turn to each one depends on your natural texture and how much hold you need. Start with a salon professional moisturising shampoo and conditioner, as this will help to seal and fill the hair with vital ingredients. Then use an oil or a serum as a base, as this will help to keep a protective layer over the hair and seal all cuticles. Now it’s time to use your ‘hold’ product of choice, this could be a setting lotion, a mousse or even a gel depending on your preference. Having the serum or oil as a base will help to create an easier glide with the brush when drying your hair off. Get recommendations for these products when you are with your stylist as he or she would have an understanding of what works for your hair and what they can provide. The next step is to make sure that you blow dry your hair completely dry, if you were to head out with moisture in your hair this could allow more moisture to enter from the air, causing the collapse of your hard work, not to mention volume. Additionally, consider ‘micro-setting’ by using a few rollers or barrel curls in your routine. This will help to keep your style and shape for a lot longer!”

Ricardo Vila Nova, Trichologist in residence at the Josh Wood Atelier

“Due to the humidity that’s common over the summer months, fine hairs can easily became limp and lifeless, not forgetting that the effect of the sun can cause damage to the hair. The advice from Hair Medica at Josh Wood, is to use a made to measure protein mask which will strengthen the hair from roots to ends, delivering extra support to the hair structure and adding volume. Fundamentally, it will also help to prevent sun damage. Hair Medica offer made to measure formulas and prepared according to hair type and structure, so a hair test is required. If you live nearby or can take a trip to London, give it a try.”

Jamie Stevens, award winning stylist and owner and director of Jamie Stevens Salons

“This is a problem that a lot of people deal with, especially over the summer months. My best advice is to focus on the styling and ensuring you that you have a real focus on the finish. Firstly, ensure that you have the right products in your hair before drying as this helps to solve the issue. Try a mixture of some Matrix Hold Booster , £14.99, with Matrix Style Link Volume Booster , £14.99, and add in a small amount of Matrix Style Link Prep Smooth Setter , £9.64. Apply by first spreading all over hands, massaging the roots and short, fine hairs and then move towards the mid lengths and ends. When rough drying the hair make sure you focus on the short hair and roots and try to make it as big as possible as this allows you control to flatten it later. When in your desired style, rub some Matrix Biolage Style Link Height Riser Volumising Powder , £10.99, in your hands and massage again into your roots to remove excess moisture and oil and give you some stability and control.”

“In terms of a cut, keeping it as blunt as possible with minimal layering will keep the hair looking fuller, as when the hair falls heavier, minimal weight is taken out.”

Ollie Blackaby, Headmasters Art Ambassador

“The new Nioxin 3D range is the perfect product collection, as it takes on all aspects of fine hair. The range has been designed in two parts, part one is Pro Thick, which is made up of thickening polymers that form bonds between the hair strands. The second part is Light Plex, which helps to manage and protect your hair, acting as a conditioning agent.”

“Out of the whole range, my absolute favourite is the Nioxin Thickening Spray , £13.50. The spray temporarily doubles the thickness of fine hair, creating much needed texture without weighing down the hair. The best way to apply it is to spray it onto towel dried hair and blow-dry in.”

