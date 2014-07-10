How to be a laid back beauty this summer

If there was ever a season best suited to paring down your beauty look, summer is definitely it. With the temperature high and the sun out (well, for the most part), no one wants to be stuck with a face full of slap when both heat and humidity reach their peak. So, why not give your foundation and straightening irons a break and go back to beauty basics this summer? With a few smart yet simple makeup and hair product switch-ups, there is a way to embrace and enhance overly glowing skin and frizzy locks for a look that requires minimal effort but provides maximum impact. Here are six of our favourite beauty bag essentials for channelling your inner laid back beauty this summer... The lipstick and lip balm hybrid

Ilia Tinted Lip Conditioner, £22 As much as we love an excuse for a statement lip, sometimes the heat dictates that we opt for something a little sheerer and more moisturising instead. Cue this versatile lip conditioner to provide a quick pop of colour that softens parched, sun-kissed lips as a great summer alternative to your matte lipstick of choice. Combining all the best bits of a lip balm and a lipstick, we can’t get enough of this new wave of hybrids for giving lips a hit of much needed hit of hydration and a touch of soft feminine colour. The tousled waves hair perfector

Kérastase Styling Spray-a-Porter, £23 The fight against frizz can quickly turn into a trying one. There comes a point where it just becomes too darn hot to duke it out with a pair of 210 degree straighteners as your weapon of choice. A great way of embracing your hair’s natural texture though, without a heating appliance in sight, comes courtesy of a few spritzes of a great texturizing spray such as this one from Kérastase. A quick fix way of transforming erratic waves into beachy ones, simply work into ends for a semi-matte, mermaid finish that looks like you’ve just stepped off the beach in true Gisele fashion. The anti foundation





Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturiser SPF20 Nude, £34 On days when your skin requires coverage without the heaviness, a tinted moisturiser will soon prove to be the summer skin perfector that you’ll wonder what you did without. Lightweight and easy to blend with some great skincare benefits too, this particular one from Laura Mercier leaves skin looking dewy, youthful and more even in tone. Unlike a foundation, it’ll still allow your skin to show through to emphasise a glowing summer complexion that looks lit from within . MORE GLOSS: The best body foundations and concealers The moisturising primer

This Works In Transit Camera Close-Up, £30 A favourite of Victoria Beckham’s, we can see why this intelligent multitasker has made its way into her beauty bag. With all the benefits of a mask, moisturiser and primer in one clever tube, it perfectly preps skin for makeup, but thanks to hyaluronic acid, argan and starflower oils, it’ll also care for skin underneath to keep it soft and supple when it comes off. The waterproof liquid eyeliner

Laura Mercier Crème Eyeliner, £19 More about definition than about creating the perfect smokey eye, a slick of liquid eyeliner on the upper lashline will exude all the bombshell effect of Brigitte Bardot or the edgy appeal of Kate Moss . Long lasting and transfer-resistant, whether you choose to attempt the perfect feline flick or smudge into the lid for something a little grungier, it ties the whole look together for the ideal combination of sophistication and modern femininity that looks polished, effortless and timelessly classic. The radiant cream blusher