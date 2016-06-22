How to become a successful beauty buyer

When it comes to one-stop-shops for finding the latest innovations in beauty and wellness , SpaceNK.com is one website that’s found a permanent place in our bookmark bars. Always one step ahead of the competition, beauty insiders don’t get more in-the-know than the brand’s team of Buyers and so we caught up with two key players to talk all things career advice and beauty essentials. From the products they covet most in their makeup bags to how to carve a successful career in the exciting, varied and fast-paced world of Buying, here are the career tips and beauty stash must-haves of Space NK’s super-team. Katrina Fulluck, Beauty Buyer – Skincare and Wellness

My career path I have a degree in Mathematics, and I started my career in quite a different industry, Accounting, straight after university. A short time into this, as many people do, I paused to reflect on the future and it was at this point I decided to be brave, making a decision to work in an industry which I have a huge amount of passion for – Beauty, even though that wasn’t necessarily what I set out to do. I worked my way up from the shop floor, as a makeup artist, over the course of eight years with positions ranging from Training to Retail Operations to then Buying. I think this experience was essential for the practicality of my role, understanding the challenges faced from the front line - the shop floor. The 5 products you’ll always find in my beauty stash 1. Living Proof Healthy Hair Shampoo , £23, and Conditioner , £23.

2. Eve Lom Cleanser , from £40.

My top career advice Choose a career in an industry that you are passionate about - you will naturally succeed if you enjoy going to work every day. Be brave and don’t be afraid to try something new. If I hadn’t assessed what I was doing and made a change I wouldn’t have the role I have now and feel totally fulfilled. Also, look for new challenges in your role, pushing yourself to learn something new or be open to testing a different approach – you will always surprise yourself with what is possible. MORE GLOSS: 5 top makeup artists reveal their top budget beauty buys Rachel Hill, Buyer - Cosmetics and Fragrance

My career path I graduated with a BSc (Hons) in Psychology from the University of Leeds and I started my career in Buying as a Buyers Assistant in Beauty. I always felt that a buying role was where I wanted to be, and I automatically chose beauty because I have always loved makeup and fragrances. A couple of years into my career, it was suggested by a mentor figure I worked with that I should experience other areas of the industry, aside from beauty, so I moved into FMCG (Fast Moving Consumer Goods) Buying which was enlightening – and completely different. It showed me the importance of understanding who the customers buying your products are and challenged me to bring them products that they loved. I truly believe that trying a different category was a valuable learning experience, but of course my love for beauty was calling, so I came back to the beauty industry, and eventually my dream job at Space NK. The 5 products you’ll always find in my beauty stash 1. Chantecaille Faux Cils Mascara , £35.