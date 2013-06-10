How to do a fishtail plait

Plaits are making a comeback. Not only has Jennifer Aniston brought back the braid with her half-and-half hairstyle at the Guys Choice awards, but Cheryl Cole arrived at Cannes with a loose and backcombed plait while Alexa Chung has Instagrammed a sneak preview of her upcoming L'Oreal campaign, in which she's sporting a beautiful plaited up-do with her face-framing bangs; and it’s fair to say we loved all three.

It couldn't be better timing; with festival season underway and the sunshine making an appearance, a pretty plait is practical when it comes to looking good from day to night and adds a touch of hippy chic to your carefree summer style. But if you're going to make a truly heady hair statement, the forever trendy fishtail plait is the way to go.

MORE GLOSS: Watch our video for how to get tousled, wavy hair

So named because it resembles the shape of a fishbone, this mermaid-like 'do adds oodles of fashion-forward glam to any look; the likes of Kristen Stewart, Leona Lewis, Fearne Cotton and Nicole Scherzinger have all sashayed along the red carpet with their tresses swept into the catwalk favourite, proving it suits all type of hair - all you really need is length. We asked the experts at Daniel Galvin Junior how to copy the look…