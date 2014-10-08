How to do the evening topknot
1 / 6
How to do the evening top knot
From tousled top knots to beautiful ballerina buns, we just can’t get enough of the latest hair trend to make its way into the beauty stratosphere - let us introduce you to the evening topknot.
Seen on everybody from Kim Kardashian and Rihanna to Lauren Conrad and Gwen Stefani, this style is quick, simple and easy to achieve and the perfect way to add a touch of casual elegance to night time glamour.
We got in touch with hair stylists at Percy & Reed to hear their top tips on how to to achieve this fashion-forward updo at home.
- First rough-dry the hair and while it’s still damp applyPercy & Reed Quite Wonderfully Wavy Texturising Spray
, £14.00, to add volume and shape.
AddPercy & Reed No Fuss Flawlessness Dry Conditioner
, £12.00, to maintain a beautiful shine and to help add guts to the hair.
Pull the hair up to the position where you want the bun, securing with a hook band.
Once the hair is in a ponytail, backcomb and spray it in sections usingPercy & Reed Reassuringly Firm Session Hold Hairspray
, £12.00. Then, secure a bun ring to the base of the ponytail.
Manipulate the hair into the shape of a bun and secure with geisha pins. The messier the better!Click through to take a look at our round-up of the celebs who took their top knots to the next level.
2 / 6
Lauren Conrad
Relaxed, loose and gorgeously golden, we love Lauren Conrad’s Californian girl twist on this classic evening updo.
To keep this style relaxed, apply a gentle centre parting before pulling your hair back into a bun, making sure that the parting remains visible when your hair is up. A final lick of red lippy helps to lift this look and give it a touch of rustic glamour.
3 / 6
Nicole Richie
Putting a sleek and stylish slant on the topknot, Nicole Richie has paired a messy plaited bun with a sweeping fringe, that’s both trendy and chic.
To achieve this boho braid, divide your hair into three sections when pulled back into a ponytail. Take one portion of hair and create a classic braid, while adding texture and volume to the remaining two sections. Finally, using pins, wrap the braid into a doughnut shape on top of your head, while also interlacing the loose tresses in and around the plait to leave a dreamy, dishevelled finish.
4 / 6
Gwen Stefani
Taking her hair from casual daytime to evening glam, Gwen Stefani has opted for an added front twist detail that delicately sweeps back into her slightly messy top knot - simple, quick and perfectly elegant.
5 / 6
Cara Delevingne
Stealing the show at the Serpentine Gallery Summer Party, Cara Delevingne has opted for a high-rise ballet bun, slick sides and a statement sparkling earring. To keep the this style looking soft and feminine, let wisps of hair fall loose from the topknot and around the sides of your face.
6 / 6
Kim Kardashian
Super slick and perfectly polished, Kim Kardashian shows us how red carpet glamour is done with her pulled back updo and towering topknot hairstyle.
To ensure the sleekness on the sides and back of the head, use a flat, compact brush with densely dispersed bristles, like the
GHD Ceramic Vented Radial Brush
, £15.00, which not only makes styling much simpler, but is also much easier on the hair.
More Gloss