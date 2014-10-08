How to do the evening topknot

1 / 6

How to do the evening top knot

From tousled top knots to beautiful ballerina buns, we just can’t get enough of the latest hair trend to make its way into the beauty stratosphere - let us introduce you to the evening topknot.

Seen on everybody from Kim Kardashian and Rihanna to Lauren Conrad and Gwen Stefani, this style is quick, simple and easy to achieve and the perfect way to add a touch of casual elegance to night time glamour.

We got in touch with hair stylists at Percy & Reed to hear their top tips on how to to achieve this fashion-forward updo at home.