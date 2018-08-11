How to get £238 worth of beauty for £50

Ayesha Muttucumaru 11 August 2018
latest-in-beauty

Featuring a whopping 13 cult classics, Latest In Beauty’s limited edition Icons 10 Year Anniversary Edition Box is the gift that keeps on giving

If you’re looking for a beauty bargain this week, we think we may have just found it. Latest in Beauty has just launched its 10 Year Anniversary Edition Box  and it boasts a beauty booty and price tag that’ll certainly get you in the party spirit.

Worth over £248 but coming in at a much more affordable £50, the limited edition birthday box features 13 hand-picked beauty heroes (seven of which are full-size) from some of the Latest in Beauty team’s favourite brands. Covering everything from skincare to hair care and makeup from the likes of Color Wow, Omorovicza, Paula’s Choice and more, it’s a fitting compilation of greatest hits that celebrates the company’s ‘try-before-you-buy’ approach and highlights the future trailblazers they want you to know about too.

What’s inside? Here’s the full carefully curated selection. Buy yours here , but be wary that you may need to click quick. We’ve been told it’s already selling like hot cakes.

  • Omorovicza Illuminating Moisturiser
  • Masqd The Blusher Brush (full size)
  • Blink Brow Bar Intense Kajal Eyeliner in Black or Brown (full size)
  • OPI Got Myself into a Jam-balaya (full size)
  • Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray (full size)  - we were especially impressed by this one, a must forhumidity-proofing hair.
  • Smashbox The Original Photo Finish Smooth & Blur Primer
  • Starskin The Master Cleanser Detoxing Sea Kelp Leaf Face Mask (full size)
  • Starskin Dreamkiss Plumping and Hydrating Bio-cellulose Lip Mask (full size)
  • Rodial XXL Lip Liner in Nude (full size)
  • Paula’s Choice Clinical 1% Retinol Treatment
  • Philip Kingsley Coconut Breeze Elasticizer
  • Dr Dennis Gross Alpha Beta Universal Peels
  • Eve Lom Cleanser & Muslin Cloth

Latest in Beauty Icons 10 Year Anniversary Edition.  Buy yours online here .

Follow Ayesha on  Twitter  and  Instagram .


