How to get creative with updo hairstyles

If the SS13 runways of Mulberry, Louis Vuitton, Paul Smith and Jason Wu were anything to go by, the only way is up for hair this summer. With a style to match any taste (braids, buns and sixties beehives too), we’ve asked some of hair artistry’s finest for their top tips and expert recommendations for recreating the looks at home to add a modern, on-trend twist to your ’do of choice. Feeling inspired? Have your hairbands and hairgrips at the ready, because here are your pro go-to how-tos for giving your summer updo a catwalk-inspired update… BRAID RUNNER Braids and plaits were a huge trend on the runways this season and one of our favourite interpretations came in the form of the elegantly “undone” chignons created by Sam McKnight for Mulberry. With flowing tendrils, beach-textured finishes and a selection of carefully placed mini braids, the look brought to mind a modern day adaptation of A Midsummer’s Night’s Dream (think classic English Rose with an ethereal edge). With wedding season now in full bloom, this is one effortlessly chic style that’s sure to see us through this year’s wave of impending summer nuptials. Sam tells us how it's done:

Step 1 “First, dampen the hair and part low on the side of the head, from just below the arch of the eye diagonally towards the crown. Spritz with Pantene Aqua Light Nourishing Mist, £4.99 (available from Boots stores nationwide).” Step 2 “Apply a texturising spray such as Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray , £38, and then roughly blow-dry with fingers. Repeat two or three times to get a really beachy texture.” Step 3 “Then spray one final layer of salt spray (try Frederic Fekkai Marine Summer Hair Beach Waves , £19) and leave to dry naturally so that hair becomes separated at the ends.” Step 4 “Braid three small sections of hair: the first from the parting near the hairline; the second from behind the left ear; and the third on the right at the nape of the neck.” Step 5 “Then tie in to a half up, half down style with a clear elastic band, so both the second and third braids are visible.” Step 6 “The remaining hair is gathered up, rolled loosely into the back of the head and then secured with pins and grips.” Step 7 “Encourage some strands to fall out of this messy chignon to create a more nonchalant effect.” MORE GLOSS: Sam McKnight shows GTG how to recreate the famous Farrah flick

BEACH MEETS BEEHIVE Who knew that beehives and beaches would make for perfect beauty bedfellows? Created by Guido Palau at Louis Vuitton, hair was given a sixties spin courtesy of a beehive revival which was less structured and glossy, more cool and casual thanks to their matte-textured, backcombed finishes and deep side partings, complete with suitably swinging hairbands to give the style a super-feminine flourish. While wigs were used at the show itself, Redken Creative Consultant Guido gave us the lowdown for recreating the look on hair that’s au naturel…

Step 1 “Take a triangle section at the front of the hair, centre and pin to one side.” Step 2 “Spray the hair with Redken Quick Tease , £13.50 which is like backcombing in a bottle, then section the rest of the hair in three sections, from front to back.” Step 3 “Backcomb with a comb or backcomb brush from front to back.” Step 4 “Using a comb or backcomb brush, smooth and sweep hair to the nape of the neck, shaping the hive as you go.” Step 5 “Sweep hair from right to left and pin with grips from the nape of the neck in a vertical line up to the occipital bone or lower for a fuller hive shape.” Step 6 “Smooth over the hive for shape and style. Take the front section and smooth round to the right, securing ends into the hive, behind the ear.” Step 7 “Finish and smooth with Redken Control Addict Hairspray , £10.75.”

MORE GLOSS: Ayesha Muttucumaru finds out how to sport this season’s deep side parting THE NEW-AGE KNOT At the Paul Smith SS13 show, catwalk stylist Peter Gray for Moroccanoil , sought to create a look that mirrored the variety of textures that were used in the collection. The result was a style comprising of hard and smooth slick backs contrasted with soft, sophisticated buns for an updo that was both edgy and feminine at the same time. "This look is about creating opposing textures within one hairstyle," explains Peter.

Step 1 “Prep hair with Moroccanoil Original Treatment , £30.45, to help prepare the hair for styling.” Step 2 “Apply Moroccanoil Frizz Control , £19.45 mixed with the Moroccanoil Luminous Hairspray . £19.45 - this when blow-dried provides a firm starched base throughout the roots to mid-lengths of the hair and the sleek foundation that then flows into the ponytail which rests in line with the top of the ears.” Step 3 “To create the smooth outlines of the hair use the Moroccanoil C25 Barrel Brush , £13.85.” Step 4 “To create the loose bun, apply the Moroccanoil Hydrating Styling Cream , £23.75 throughout the lengths of the ponytail with the fingertips to create texture. Loosely wind the ponytail around a tail comb to create a more organic look instead of the traditional twisted roped bun look.” Step 5 “Use small pins to securely pin and hold the bun in place whilst allowing wisps of hair to fall free, adding to the loose textured appearance of the bun, which again reinforced the strong contrasting theme that ran throughout the show." Step 6 "To complete the look, break the loose wisps of the bun further with a small amount of the Moroccanoil Hydrating Styling Cream.”

THE PIN-UP PLAIT Forties glamour came up top on the Jason Wu runway where sleek retro waves were coupled with super-polished plaits for a slick, sophisticated style to offset the models’ daring red lips and provocative leather and lace pieces. Surprisingly easier to emulate than it looks, we asked Fashion Week stylist and Kérastase Ambassador Luke Hersheson for his advice for mastering the look to give your daytime plait some night-time pizzazz.