How to get a hot hair colour fast

Looking for hair colour ideas to take you from summer to winter? From ombre to balayage, dip dye to highlights, choosing the right option can be a tricky business.

So we therefore asked top hair colourist and Get The Gloss Expert Josh Wood for his advice when it comes to a hair swatch switch up that keeps locks looking healthy, vibrant and perfectly on-trend from summer to winter. Whether you’re looking to lighten them up or go a shade darker, conceal your roots or try hair dye at home, let his words of wisdom provide the perfect starting point when it comes to a new hair colour this season.

The hair colour techniques you should be trying...

“There are so many techniques and trends for the season - it’s almost like colour is IN in any way,” says Josh. “I think there is a trend that isn’t so ‘dipped’ or too strong,” he adds. Opt for balayage instead, a technique where the dye is painted on for a more natural effect. “A balayage effect colour is more blended and bold than technique driven,” says Josh. “I also think that hair has to look in premium condition - super shiny and glossy hair will steal the look for the season ahead.”

We’re still on the hunt for a hair product that gives hair a high octane dose of high-shine without making it look dull or feel weighed down. However, try rinsing hair with cold water and blasting it with cold air once dry with a hairdryer. This seals the cuticle and provides a smoother, shinier finish - no products needed.

The hair products you should be buying...

“I love all of my clients to use a mask once a week,” recommends Josh. “I have developed three colour-specific masks of my own in blonde , brown and black , £12.50 that add moisture and a hint of colour. For a colourless one that looks after coloured hair, I always recommend Wella SP Color Save Mask , £19.40.”

We’re also big fans of Rahua Omega 9 Hair Mask , £50 - a deeply nourishing hair mask that leaves locks soft, supple and more manageable. Pureology also do a great range of sulfate-free shampoos, conditioners and treatments to help increase the longevity of your colour. Pureology Strength Cure Shampoo , £14.85 and Conditioner , £14.10 are particularly good for damaged hair, while the Reviving Red range, from £10.60 has been cleverly formulated to give coloured copper or red hair a boost.

The at-home hair dye kits you should be trialling...

“Being a colourist, I’m not very keen on home hair kits but I can see the need for clients to be able to touch-up when needed,” says Josh. “I have seen good results from Clairol Nice ‘n Easy Perfect 10 , £6.99 and I have developed a Blending Wand , £12.50 that can just hide any stray greys or help to blend roots away.”

Channel this season’s ‘warm front’ trend, by trying L’Oréal Casting Crème Gloss Jelly , £5.99. Simply apply to wet or dry hair and blowdry (no rinsing required), for a touch of sun-kissed colour to bring a hint of summer into the winter months.