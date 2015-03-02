How to get House of Holland’s modern take on the soft wave

With undone hair top of the agenda for top designers during SS15 catwalks, ghd have released a brand new styler set that includes all the tools you need to recreate the lived-in look at home. For the bargain price of £125 (the usual price for the styler alone and a saving of £30) you can choose either the ghd V gold styler (for normal hair) or ghd V max styler (for very thick or long styles) and also receive the ghd paddle brush and some all important ghd sectioning clips.

Explaining the bed-head bend that he created for the House of Holland SS15 show Adam Reed commented: “We created a really beautiful soft wave with an elongated shape. It’s all about creating an incredible modern texture in the hair – it’s not an over-curl but it’s not smooth which gives it a groupie feel, we called it ‘wave on.’”

To get the look just follow Adam’s easy peasy step by step guide:

1. To start, prep the hair which ghd style heat protect spray (TOP TIP: add a dash of salt to the bottle to create added texture)

2. Starting from underneath, take small sections of the hair and blow dry with a ghd paddle brush from root to end – this process seals the cuticles of the hair to help hold the style and create a lived-in texture

3. Keeping the parting as natural as possible, use the ghd paddle brush to to create a side parting on the right of the head, tucking the hair by the ear on both sides

4. To complete the look, use the ghd V gold styler and loosely curl natural sections of the hair placing the styler at roots with your thumb on top. Gently close the plates together, turn the styler 180 degrees, over directing the roots up to give lift and curl. Smooth through at a moderate pace to the ends creating a curl giving a very natural shape to the hair. Continue in one inch sections around the head.

5. Finally, use your fingers to shape the hair, keeping it as free and natural as possible

The ghd limited edition styler set is available from today at ghd salons, ghdhair.com and a few select premium retailers - hurry though as they won’t be around for long.

