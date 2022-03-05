9 reasons why your hair’s getting greasy - and what can help

Sebum - it’s not a bad thing. It keeps the scalp moisturised and prevents hair from getting brittle and breaking off . However too much of the stuff can lead to all manner of hair concerns - limp roots, lank lengths and dandruff.

Excessive production can be brought on by a wide variety of factors ranging from hormone fluctuations to lifestyle and styling slip-ups. But the good news is, it can be rectified. If you’ve found that your hair’s become greasier than usual, here’s what could be behind it.

1. You’re stressed

Just like how stress can show on our faces (breakouts, dark circles, y’know, the good stuff), it can also manifest itself on our heads too. This is down to changes in hormone levels which can lead to increased oil production on the scalp. So if your hair’s greasier than usual, it could be a sign that you need to slow down.

2. You’re over-washing it

When hair gets greasy quickly, our first instinct is to wash it more frequently. However, doing so can be counter-productive in the long-run. “Over-shampooing depletes vital moisturising elements from the scalp and hair,” explains hair stylist and Rahua founder Fabian Lliguin. “In response, the scalp’s sebum glands produce more oils, giving rise to a greasy scalp.”

To reduce the risk of fuelling the problem, swap washing it every day to washing it two to three times a week instead.

3. You’re using the wrong shampoo

If you’re finding that your hair gets greasy pretty soon after washing it, the shampoo you're using could also be a reason why. Avoid heavily hydrating and rich formulations and instead opt for gentler, rebalancing alternatives that provide a thorough cleanse without stripping hair of its natural oils. A new one I’ve been trying recently and my greasy roots and dry ends have been particularly receptive to is Tropic’s Nourishing Hair Cleanser , £18, a certified vegan non-foaming sulphate-free shampoo formulated to help regulate sebum production and which you leave in for three to five minutes. It also smells pretty delicious thanks to its blend of coconut extracts and peppermint, bergamot and lime essential oils. If you’re looking for a root-boost though, the GTG team rates Rahua’s Voluminous Shampoo , £32, which uses gentle coconut oil-derived cleansers to lift away impurities. It can take a while for hair to get used to a change in cleansers, so don’t worry if you don’t see a difference straight away. “Be aware that it will take approximately two to three weeks for the scalp to regain its balance and produce the correct amount of oils for the hair to be healthy,” says Fabian.