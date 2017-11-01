How to get your hands on this £700 gift with purchase

If you’re looking for a reason to get a headstart on your Christmas shopping this year, Harvey Nichols may have just provided it thanks to the launch of its autumn Harvey Nichols gift with purchase.
Jam-packed with a selection of handy travel and full-sized skincare and hair care products from both new-in and cult brands, the retail value of the bounty totals over a whopping £700 to deliver some serious beauty bang for your buck. Containing goodies such as a Foreo Luna Play, Omorovicza Gold Shimmer Oil, Pixi Glow Tonic, Regenerate Toothpaste, Sunday Riley CEO Moisturiser and a stylish navy Harvey Nichols makeup bag, it acts as the most impressive of incentives to get your gift shopping done early.
How can you get your hands on one? Customers spending £250 across three beauty products or more in Beyond Beauty in stores nationwide or on harveynichols.com will receive the beauty haul. It’s available to all new or existing Rewards by Harvey Nichols UK and Ireland customers and it applies only while stocks last.
Head on over to harveynichols.com now to avoid losing out.
The gift with purchase includes:
111skin Y Neck & Décolletage Serum
Advanced Nutrition Programme skin Omegas
Anatomicals Snog Me Senseless Mints
Barber Pro Mixed Face Masks
Beauty Blender Liquid Cleanser
Caudalie Divine Oil
Cellex C Hydrasmooth
Dafni £20 voucher
Daimon Barber Texture Clay
Deborah Lippmann Cuticle Oil
DHC Mini Cleansing Oil
Dr Dennis Gross Alpha Beta Extra Strength Peel Pads
Dr Hauschka Facial Toner
Dr Paw Paw Mini Original Balm
Emma Hardie Prime and Protect
Environ Complimentary Skin Analysis
Eve Lom Cleanser
Foreo Luna Play
GHD Nutrition One Day Trial
Iconic Mink Lashes
Invisibobble Original Wonderland Collection
Lucia Magnani Eye Cream
Mario Badescu Facial Spray Green Tea
Omorovicza Gold Shimmer Oil
Ouai Hair Oil
Peter Thomas Roth Anti-Ageing Cleanser
Pixi Glow Tonic
R+Co High Dive Cream
Regenerate Toothpaste
Revitalash
Rodial Bee Venom Micro Sting
Show Beauty Working Texture Spray / Volume Mousse
Skin Laundry Skin Purifying Cream Cleanser
Strivectin Advanced Retinol Eye Cream
Sunday Riley CEO Moisturiser
The Organic Pharmacy Peel Mask / Clay Mask
This Works In Transit Camera Close Up
Sand & Sky Clay Mask
Harvey Nichols Makeup Bag