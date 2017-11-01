How to get your hands on this £700 gift with purchase

Ayesha Muttucumaru 1 November 2017
harvey-nichols-gift-with-purchase

The 39-product beauty haul from Harvey Nichols makes getting a headstart with your Christmas shopping incredibly inviting

If you’re looking for a reason to get a headstart on your Christmas shopping this year, Harvey Nichols may have just provided it thanks to the launch of its autumn Harvey Nichols gift with purchase.

Jam-packed with a selection of handy travel and full-sized skincare and hair care products from both new-in and cult brands, the retail value of the bounty totals over a whopping £700 to deliver some serious beauty bang for your buck. Containing goodies such as a Foreo Luna Play, Omorovicza Gold Shimmer Oil, Pixi Glow Tonic, Regenerate Toothpaste, Sunday Riley CEO Moisturiser and a stylish navy Harvey Nichols makeup bag, it acts as the most impressive of incentives to get your gift shopping done early.

How can you get your hands on one? Customers spending £250 across three beauty products or more in Beyond Beauty in stores nationwide or on harveynichols.com  will receive the beauty haul. It’s available to all new or existing Rewards by Harvey Nichols UK and Ireland customers and it applies only while stocks last.

Head on over to harveynichols.com  now to avoid losing out.

The gift with purchase includes:

111skin Y Neck & Décolletage Serum

Advanced Nutrition Programme skin Omegas

Anatomicals Snog Me Senseless Mints

Barber Pro Mixed Face Masks

Beauty Blender Liquid Cleanser

Caudalie Divine Oil

Cellex C Hydrasmooth

Dafni £20 voucher

Daimon Barber Texture Clay

Deborah Lippmann Cuticle Oil

DHC Mini Cleansing Oil

Dr Dennis Gross Alpha Beta Extra Strength Peel Pads

Dr Hauschka Facial Toner

Dr Paw Paw Mini Original Balm

Emma Hardie Prime and Protect

Environ Complimentary Skin Analysis

Eve Lom Cleanser

Foreo Luna Play

GHD Nutrition One Day Trial

Iconic Mink Lashes

Invisibobble Original Wonderland Collection

Lucia Magnani Eye Cream

Mario Badescu Facial Spray Green Tea

Omorovicza Gold Shimmer Oil

Ouai Hair Oil

Peter Thomas Roth Anti-Ageing Cleanser

Pixi Glow Tonic

R+Co High Dive Cream

Regenerate Toothpaste

Revitalash

Rodial Bee Venom Micro Sting

Show Beauty Working Texture Spray / Volume Mousse

Skin Laundry Skin Purifying Cream Cleanser

Strivectin Advanced Retinol Eye Cream

Sunday Riley CEO Moisturiser

The Organic Pharmacy Peel Mask / Clay Mask

This Works In Transit Camera Close Up

Sand & Sky Clay Mask

Harvey Nichols Makeup Bag


