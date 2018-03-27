How to grow out a fringe, without giving up

Everyone’s into endurance sports and challenges these days. From marathons to silent retreats to obstacle races, sacrifice, discipline and stripping back are all the rage. To such puritans, I issue what I regard as the ultimate test of will: grow a hefty, heavy blunt fringe, then try to part with it with grace, style and good humour. It’s not as straightforward as shaggy-haired celebrities would have you believe; the likes of Suki Waterhouse, Alexa Chung and Sienna Miller have a lot to answer for. Having been the proprietor of a pretty major fringe since the age of about two, deciding to grow out my lush forehead carpet was not a decision I took lightly, but with the worst over, I’m for the most part glad that I embraced the change, cowlicks and all. Here are a few things that have prevented me from shaving the whole lot off, or worse, cutting fringe back in…

Before growing out my forehead carpet... Kirby grips Bobby pins have invaded my house like a swarm of long, bendy ants (this would be my boyfriend’s take at least), but at the beginning, kirbies are crucial for keeping a fringe in line (rather than in your eyes), oddly sideways or the classic sticking straight up There’s Something About Mary-style. Whether twisted into grips, coaxed into a high ponytail by way of kirby or pinned and tucked under my main body of hair, securing a growing out fringe out of sight in a subtle manner is sometimes the only way to get through the limbo stage. There’s no room for romantic and wispy when you’re fringe is still solid and weighty, so a forced manipulation is the only way forward. The truly irritating stage comes when the ends of your stubborn fringe remnants start explosively springing up behind the grips. Moving onto the next concealment strategy… Hair adornment I’m talking chic bejewelled clasps, patterned scarves and simple headbands in leather, ribbon or plain fabric. Butterfly clips may have died out in the 90s, but a glance at catwalks proves that hair accessories can be cool, contemporary, and most importantly in this case, crafty at hiding hair mares. I’ll let Wella Professionals Global Creative Director, Eugene Souleiman take it from here: “Hair accessories are favoured by more designers than ever before. They reinforce the concept of ‘lots of things, worn together’ and add personality and character to every look. Accessories come in the form of ornate clips, vintage-inspired tiaras, antique headpieces, headbands, sprigs of blossom and 1950s' bandanas, to name a few ideas. “This new love of decoration represents a youthful optimism, a cheekiness, a playfulness, and provides another way to stand out from the crowd and to make an outfit one’s own. This abundance of accessories is about past and future. It’s demure, ethereal and fun at the same time. Easy to wear, hard not to stare at.” I’m not advocating rocking up at work in a tiara, but for weddings, weekends and ‘meh’ days, swapping out earrings or necklaces for some funky headgear can kill two style birds with one stone. It’s easy to hide sticky outy fringes under a band of silk or clutch of jewels, and it ensures that people will notice your impeccable taste and elegance, rather than your awkward period of hair growth. Plus, I’ve found that hair accessories have helped me to feel more gung-ho about my sudden and brutal forehead and eyebrow exposure. Having rarely gone ‘naked’ in public on the upper face front, a bit of frou frou takes the edge off cold foreheads and weedy brows. Braids Once you get past the tiny hairline hair stage, a well placed plait can keep your formerly full fringe under wraps like almost nothing else. There’s a reason that braids are popular amongst runners, wedding goers, girls and guys with afros and, um, milkmaids ; they allow you the kind of control that grips, clips and clasps can’t rival, and they keep your hair exactly where you want it, for as long as you want it there for. Braids also keep things interesting; from French to Dutch to fishtail, it’s easy to style it out according to your mood and the occasion, and mastering the art of messy or pristine plaiting adds to your skill set (one for your CV?). If you don’t fancy faffing with ‘over and under’ techniques yourself, braid bars are popping up all over the UK , and the likes of Headmasters , Hershesons , Aer and Duck and Dry , amongst others, have added braided styles to their blow dry menus. Whether you’re going Grecian for upcoming nuptials or fancy dabbling in more structured, hardy cornrows, the braiding world is your oyster, and frankly your fringe can get lost.