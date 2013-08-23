How to look fabulous (without looking like you tried)

Rosie Green 23 August 2013
gtg-rosie-green-fabulous-main

The undone-yet-still-flawless look is in. Rosie Green shares the ten rules for pulling off effortless beauty

Perhaps it’s Darwinian, but there is something appealing about looking fabulously beautiful/chic without looking like you’ve tried. It’s playground stuff.  The coolest kids were always the ones that aced exams without revising, who ate burgers and drank full fat Coke and still looked lean, who threw on an outfit and just got it.

For us Brits it’s ingrained in the national psyche: effort is not cool.  Which is why we like our icons to look like Kate Moss, Sienna and Alexa. Why Sophia Coppola is sartorially inspirational but Katherine Jenkins isn’t. No, we prefer our beauties a bit unbrushed, a bit just-borrowed-it-from-my-boyfriend or had-a-second-before-the-cab-came-so–experimented-with-some-eyeliner/bright red lipstick/coral blush.

What modern beauty is NOT is tortured newsreader hair, over processed faces and a lot of slap.  If you look like you have spent hours in front of the mirror you are missing the point. It’s the anti Kardashian. The reverse Paris Hilton.

But here is the rub; for the best shot at truly effortless beauty the default starting point is skin and hair that’s close to flawless. Beauty editors’ favourite hairdresser Ben Cooke  agrees. “You need a foundation of good quality hair,” he says. “Get a decent cut and treat it regularly to masks and conditioning products.”

Stylist supremo Sam McKnight agrees and says it’s essential to shield hair before blow drying (watching people forgo heat protecting products ‘makes me wince’, he says). Skin also needs love lavished upon it, so cleanse, buff and moisturise diligently.  Then you’re all set to be what make-up artist Ruby Hammer  cleverly calls ‘consciously nonchalant…’

10 Effortless Beauty Rules

1) IT'S ALL ABOUT THE PREP

When it comes to effortless hair Ben Cooke says it’s essential to invest in a product that will add oomph, texture and longevity to any style. For him that product is Sebastian Volupt Spray , £16.15. Skin needs to be in the best condition possible too.

To give it a moisture/radiance/youth boost I am LOVING Espa’s new Optimal Skin Pro Serum, £48. Ruby Hammer can’t get enough of Crème De La Mer’s Moisturizing Soft Cream , £105.

2) DON’T BE TOO PERFECT

When getting tumbling waves (the modern beauty’s number one look surely?), “you don’t want them too bouncy,” says Ben. “Don’t do too good a job. They should be irregular.” He uses wide barreled Diva Hot Tongs, £24.98, from Salllyexpress.com , and advises leaving the ends out of the iron.

3) PUT DOWN THE BRUSH

Once you have styled your hair, Cooke says not to brush it. “It’ll start to separate naturally and that looks great.” Diligently brushed just feels too ‘head girl’.

4) AN UPDO SHOULD TAKE FIVE MINUTES MAX

“Anything longer than that and it’s going to look too done,’ says Cooke. “A half pulled through pony is great. But hair needs to be prepped well (see rule number 1) then maybe do a little back combing at the crown to add flattering volume and texture.”

5) TRY A BRAID

“They’re cute,” says Ben. And they hit the perfect I’ve-made-an-effort-but-not-too-much-of-an-effort note. “Just watch it on the age front,” says Ben. “There is an upper limit.”

6) KEEP BASE TO A MINIMUM

“Don’t overload the skin,” says Hammer. “Heavy foundations are not effortless.”  I love the new, sheer, complexion creams (like Olay’s Total Effects Complexion Corrector , £14.99, or Origins Smarty Plants CC SPF 20 , £28) while Hammer suggests sweeping Chanel Les Beiges Healthy Glow Sheer Powder , £38, over the face with a kabuki brush. “It’s so fine and delicate it’s almost invisible. It’ll just make you look polished.”

7) LIMIT FAKERY

We all know the boost a faux glow can deliver, or a half set of lash extensions, or even the added oomph of some (super subtle) hair extensions. But wear them all at once and you’re in glamour model territory.

8) FOCUS ON ONE FEATURE

“Just because you’ve got a bulging make-up bag, don’t feel you need to wear it all at once,” laughs Ruby. “If you’re going to focus on lashes, make it just about lashes. You can go for lots of mascara or individual false ones (she likes Ardell Duralash Natural Knot Free, from £2.79).  Ditto strong lips or a smokey eye – they should all be worn with an otherwise bare face.

9) EMBRACE DRY SHAMPOO

“It’s an absolute must,” says A-list stylist Serge Normant. “It’s a quick fix that will add volume and texture.” Oh, and that all-important tousled, mussed up feel. I love Philip Kingsley’s One More Day , £13.50.

10)  DO INVEST TIME IN HAIR COLOUR

One area where the effortless look requires effort (and expense). Even Alexa, Sienna, Josephine de La Baume and co spend time in the salon chair.


You may also like

My Beauty Stash: Nadine Baggott

My Beauty Stash: Nichola Joss

My Beauty Stash: Ruby Hammer

My Beauty Stash: Darcey Bussell


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

Topshop co-ord short sleeve shirt, £36

H&M v-neck kaftan, £29.99

River Island midi dress, £39

H&M pyjama shirt and shorts, £34.99

Mango pleated satin top, £29.99

Abercrombie & Fitch colour block shirt, Was £52 now £31.20

More Gloss

Hair

How to protect hair in the sun (and 10 hair treatments to help you do it)

Health

Is lymphatic drainage massage the secret to a longer life and leaner body?

Skin

The best ‘super’ facial oils and how to pick one for your skin type

Trends

The best perfumes on the planet according to TikTok

Health

IV drips: Adele and Chrissy Teigen are plugging in to hack their energy levels, skin and immunity. But is IV therapy worth it?

Hair

How I created Kate Moss' courtroom and Jubilee hair, by her go-to colourist

Beauty

Botox with your bedding? Now you can get tweakments at John Lewis

Beauty

Hailey Bieber's skincare brand - Rhode - has launched!

Explore More