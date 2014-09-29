How to not turn into a yeti this winter

There’s a distinct chill in the air and that can only mean one thing. It’s officially tights weather.
With the temptation to let it all go au naturel till spring proving pretty hard to resist, how can we boost our beauty regimes to ensure that we don’t channel our inner Abominable Snowmans this winter? From the treatments that make life easier to the products that will help weatherproof your skin no matter how cold it gets, here’s our essential winter cheat sheet for looking great from top to toe this party season and beyond.
The treatments...
Waxing: While we’re all for having a break from hair removal, we’d also prefer not to take our cue from Chewbacca when it comes to our, ahem, topiary needs. We’d also like to have a few minutes extra sleep in the mornings, so the idea of waxing makes for all the more appealing prospect. A bikini wax at Ministry of Waxing , from £19 will provide that extra spring in your step and satisfy all your unkempt foliage fancies in the most trendy of settings. You even get a squidgy animal stress toy to squeeze when you need a supportive ally as you head towards the more delicate stages...
Eyelashes: Pop the eyelash curlers into hibernation with a Bespoke Eyelash Root Lift with eyelash technician and Get The Gloss Expert Sue Marsh’s team. From £115 for a 1 hour treatment, it isn’t cheap, however if you’re looking for a less obtrusive alternative to eyelash extensions that makes you realise just how glorious your own lashes are, then it certainly is worth booking in for.
Pedicure: There is no pedicure better than a Margaret Dabbs Medical Pedicure , from £80. From hard skin to calluses, dodgy nails to foot pain, her team of experienced podiatrists make intelligent and effective recommendations that will have you walking on Cloud 9 for days afterwards...
The hair care boosters...
Weakened hair: Going from central heating to the cold winter elements and then back again can really take its toll on the condition and appearance of your hair (cue greasy roots and dry frizzy ends). However, the new Kérastase Ciment Thermique , £19.50 is fantastic at helping repair damaged hair types. Simply apply a small amount to towel-dried hair and dry as normal. It’ll boost your blowdry both in the short and long-term.
Grey hair: Keep roots at bay and refresh highlights with a quick application of Color Wow Root Cover-Up , £28.50. Pigmented, not very messy and complete with a high precision brush, it’ll keep your regrowth dilemmas a secret for a little bit longer.
The new season skin saviours...
Eyes: To keep skin happy, healthy and well hydrated, adapting your skincare routine to the season is imperative. If the first place to show signs of tiredness and fatigue are your eyes, bolster the power of your eye cream using the new Philosophy Time in a Bottle Eye Serum , £36. Unlike other eye serums out there, it isn’t overly runny and quickly absorbs into the delicate skin to help rectify dark circles and puffiness to make eyes appear more rested and wide awake.
Normal to combination skin types: If you have a normal to combination skin type, Elizabeth Arden Flawless Future Moisture Cream SPF30 PA++ , £40 provides just the right dose of extra moisture without making skin oily. It also scores extra points from a nostalgia point of view - the jar took us right back to the type of day creams that our grandmothers would place atop their dressing tables.
Dry skin types: For skin types that particularly struggle with the climate change, a balm could be the perfect upgrade from your normal night cream. Decléor Aromessence Marjolaine Nourishing Night Balm , from £32.50 melts into skin with a mixture of essential and plant oils at hand to rejuvenate and replenish as you sleep.
As far as day creams go, you can’t go wrong with Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Cream , £24 for 24 hour hydration. It was even road-tested in Greenland. Hey, if it’s potentially good enough for Santa, than it’s good enough for us.
The rescue team for hands and nails...
Dry hands: To prevent hands from getting cracked or dehydrated with minimal grease marks left on your keyboard or mouse, Hand Chemistry Extreme Hydration Concentrate , £18.99 is your perfect pairing. Anti-ageing and fast absorbing, it helps protect hands from the harshness of winter in addition to general wear and tear too. For something more handbag-friendly the small but mighty Lanolips Rose Balm Intense , £9.50 makes for the ideal back-of-the-cab double digit fixer.
Cuticles: Complete with a compact brush applicator, simply slick OPI Avoplex Cuticle Oil To Go , £10.50 on cuticles that look like they’ve just been involved in a bar fight. Nourishing and non-greasy, your nails will thank you for it come March.
The body care boosters...
Fake tan, fast: Clearly the person behind the golden limbs of Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Lara Stone can be trusted when it comes to self-tan and the new James Read Express Mask Tan Body , £40 makes for the perfect replacement for some sun in the winter months. “Apply using James’ Tanning Mitt, starting at the décolletage and working down the body, finishing with the feet. Lightly brush what’s left on the mitt over hands,” says the man himself. “For a deeper colour leave it on for 60 minutes and then shower off. Over the next few hours, it will continue to develop into a healthy golden colour. It’s great for a pre-party glow.”
Body cream: L’Occitane Whipped Body Cream, £18 (available from October) provides all the best bits of a body butter and moisturiser, with an airy mousse-like texture that won’t leave skin shiny or slippery - just supremely smooth.
Foot cream: Simply one of the best foot creams around, a daily application of L’Occitane’s Shea Butter Foot Cream , from £8 will help keep feet soft and supple, despite being cast off into a pair of boots for the next few months.
And if all else fails...
Go for a red lip. The new Chanel Rouge Allure Gloss in Pirate, £26 (launching on the 3rd of October) is the type of rouge that would light up a room and disappoint your grandparents too. Sounds like the perfect balance if you ask us.