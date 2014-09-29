How to not turn into a yeti this winter

There’s a distinct chill in the air and that can only mean one thing. It’s officially tights weather.

With the temptation to let it all go au naturel till spring proving pretty hard to resist, how can we boost our beauty regimes to ensure that we don’t channel our inner Abominable Snowmans this winter? From the treatments that make life easier to the products that will help weatherproof your skin no matter how cold it gets, here’s our essential winter cheat sheet for looking great from top to toe this party season and beyond.

The treatments...

Waxing: While we’re all for having a break from hair removal, we’d also prefer not to take our cue from Chewbacca when it comes to our, ahem, topiary needs. We’d also like to have a few minutes extra sleep in the mornings, so the idea of waxing makes for all the more appealing prospect. A bikini wax at Ministry of Waxing , from £19 will provide that extra spring in your step and satisfy all your unkempt foliage fancies in the most trendy of settings. You even get a squidgy animal stress toy to squeeze when you need a supportive ally as you head towards the more delicate stages...

Eyelashes: Pop the eyelash curlers into hibernation with a Bespoke Eyelash Root Lift with eyelash technician and Get The Gloss Expert Sue Marsh’s team. From £115 for a 1 hour treatment, it isn’t cheap, however if you’re looking for a less obtrusive alternative to eyelash extensions that makes you realise just how glorious your own lashes are, then it certainly is worth booking in for.

Pedicure: There is no pedicure better than a Margaret Dabbs Medical Pedicure , from £80. From hard skin to calluses, dodgy nails to foot pain, her team of experienced podiatrists make intelligent and effective recommendations that will have you walking on Cloud 9 for days afterwards...

The hair care boosters...

Weakened hair: Going from central heating to the cold winter elements and then back again can really take its toll on the condition and appearance of your hair (cue greasy roots and dry frizzy ends). However, the new Kérastase Ciment Thermique , £19.50 is fantastic at helping repair damaged hair types. Simply apply a small amount to towel-dried hair and dry as normal. It’ll boost your blowdry both in the short and long-term.

Grey hair: Keep roots at bay and refresh highlights with a quick application of Color Wow Root Cover-Up , £28.50. Pigmented, not very messy and complete with a high precision brush, it’ll keep your regrowth dilemmas a secret for a little bit longer.