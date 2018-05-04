Hair breaking off? These products and treatments can help

No one wants to hear that dreaded ‘snap’ - you know that sound of hair breakage that happens when you’re drying your hair or running your fingers through it. The one that’s usually followed up by a hesitant glance of the hand to do a quick strand count. It happens to all of us at one point or another, but if it’s happening more and more frequently, a few hair care switch-ups can prove extremely helpful when it comes to a bit of noise cancellation. The variety of products to choose from is wider than ever, and new strengthening services and products are launching by the month to help women tackle and prevent the damaging effects of too much heat, too much colour, too much sun or a mixture of all three from wreaking havoc with their hair. Which ones are worthy of the hype? Here are the best of the new arrivals and the picks that the pros rate. Shampoos Dryness can lead to breakage, so opting for shampoos with more hydrating or non-stripping formulations can provide a more conditioning cleanse for delicate hair types. Tresemme Biotin Repair Shampoo, £4.99 for 400ml

This budget-friendly shampoo’s particularly effective thanks to its inclusion of hair health boosting B vitamin, biotin. Buy online Wella Invigo Nutri-Enrich Deep Nourishing Shampoo, £11.50 for 250ml

If your hair’s feeling especially dry, this one’s for you. Containing goji berry, oleic acid and vitamin E, it leaves thirsty locks softer and smoother. Available from Wella salons nationwide Kerastase Bain Micellaire Riche for dry or sensitised hair, £15.80 for 250ml

Perfect for fine or coloured hair, this sulphate and silicone-free micellar shampoo leaves scalp and strands squeaky clean but not stripped. Buy online Deep Conditioners A good quality leave-in treatment can help with a whole host of hair styling sins, whether that be an over-dependence on hair straighteners or perhaps leaving that much-needed haircut a bit longer than what’s best. More concentrated than your usual ‘wash and go’ conditioner, they’re worth spending a little extra on. Dizziak Deep Conditioner, £22 for 200ml

Enriched with reparative quinoa protein, protective and moisturising coconut, argan and babassu oils and scalp health-boosting inca inchi, this silicone-free silky textured pick serves as a seriously hydrating leave-in for Afro hair types. It also smells amazing too. Buy online Nexxus Emergencée Hair Masque for Damaged Hair, £19.99 for 190g

This rich mask comes to the rescue of hair suffering from the effects of too much bleach and too many blowdries thanks its use of marine collagen. Apply from the mid-lengths down to avoid limp roots but to enjoy silky ends. Buy online Tresemme Biotin + Repair 7 Instant Recovery Mask, £4.06 for 300ml The perfect partner to the shampoo in the range that’s mentioned above, this intensive mask helps to style and brush-proof hair courtesy of key ingredient, biotin. Buy online UV and heat protection The sun and straighteners - both major culprits when it comes to weakening hair’s protein structure. While limiting exposure to either one plays an important role in preventing damage, the following products can also help boost hair’s defences. Oh, and a hat too. ghd UV Filter Heat Protection Spray, £13 for 120ml

This pint-sized pick provides a double dose of protection. Lightweight and containing benzophenone-4 to block out harmful UV rays, it’s a holiday staple. Buy online Matrix Miracle Creator, £10.99 for 200ml

This product’s packed with protective benefits - 20 in fact. No wonder it’s a favourite of celebrity hairdresser Jamie Stevens : “Leave in for nourishment, to boost shine, smooth the cuticle and to prevent breakage and heat damage…” A great all-rounder. Buy online L’Oreal Professionnel Serie Expert Solar Sublime Spray, £15 for 125ml

This cult summer classic has been given a reboot for 2018 - new packaging and an upgraded formula to help better protect hair in the sun. Non-greasy, it’s also lightweight enough to top up throughout the day. Available at L’Oréal Professionnel salons nationwide. In-salon treatments Olaplex and L’Oreal Professionnel Smartbond are perhaps the most well-known in-salon treatments for giving hair health a helping hand - and two of our favourites. More and more services incorporating in-built protection are making their mark though - here are three to look out for. L’Oreal Professionnel Smartblowdry, £60 I’ve experienced the hair bond protecting prowess of Smartbond first-hand from a hair colour perspective. And now, its benefits have been put to great use in a pre-blowdry treatment too, which our Editor Victoria Woodhall has been trialling on a weekly basis to combat breakage. Adding 10 minutes onto your blowdry, you’re also given a weekly conditioner to take away with you to keep up the good work at home. Available from £60 at Richard Ward . Matrix Bond Ultim8, £20 This 3-step protective treatment provides both short and long-term benefits when colouring hair. “It’s amazing for preserving the hair’s internal structure as it prevents bond breakage during chemical hair processing, and protects the bonds over time too,” explains hair colourist Tasha Stevens . Post-colour, hair’s left feeling soft, silky and hydrated. Available for £20 at Jamie Stevens Salon . Innoluxe V2, £20 This helps rebuild hair during chemical processing through the use of extra low weight proteins that penetrate hair and bond with its keratin. It can also be used as a standalone treatment though to strengthen fragile hair types in the run-up to a big colour job too. Available for £20 at Not Another Salon . Some silky extras… Friction between your hair and cotton pillowcases can also lead to breakage. However, swapping to something a little smoother can increase the chances of a good hair day starting as soon as you open your eyes. Slip Silk Pillowcase, £79

This pillowcase has acquired quite the celebrity following - fans include Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian - and looking at its list of benefits, it’s easy to see why. It not only seeks to reduce bedhead, but also to prevent skin dryness too. Made from pure mulberry silk, it’s just as luxurious to sleep on as it sounds. Buy online Silke Kate Silk Hair Wrap, £45