How to put yourself back together again after summer

After a summer of applying and removing waterproof mascara, humidity, straightening irons, air conditioning and heatwaves, our hair and skin are both in need of a new season overhaul before stepping into autumn. So what beauty products will we be turning to for helping restore what sun, sea and chlorine may have taken away? From dry skin soothers to frizzy hair remedies to lash plumping serums, meet our team of post-summer SOS saviours that will help put to right the sins of the summer... Unite U Luxury Argan Oil

A must-have for unruly, frizzy hair, this one-stop shop for a salon-worthy blow-dry not only protects against heat, but also helps increase manageability and keep flyaways at bay when applied to dry hair too. With only a couple of drops needed, it’s given our dry ends just the dose of extra attention they need to get them back to their best come autumn. £30, buy online . Sarah Chapman 3D Moisture Infusion Masks

Found yourself alone on a Friday night? It might not be such a bad thing, because as effective as this mask is at rectifying dry skin, it’s bloody terrifying for anyone to look at. We guarantee it’s worth it though, because thanks to a skin conditioning cocktail of hyaluronic acid and powerful actives, it helps restore a glowing, healthy looking complexion in 10-15 minutes flat. It also has optional eye covers too. Just try to resist the urge to fall asleep with it on though. It’s easily done. £39, buy online . Elemis Limited Edition Frangipani Monoi Body Cream

Have you ever had a body moisturiser that you’re borderline obsessed with? Well, this is our latest addiction, due to the fact that its exotic scent instantly transports us around 7,000 miles south. The ideal moment of escapism in our day, this body care booster leaves skin hydrated and supple to make the transition from beach to boardroom all the more easier to manage. £24, buy online . Dermasuri Deep Exfoliating Mitt

The ultimate exfoliating gadget, this in-shower companion makes light work of grainy, bumpy skin to eliminate dead skin cells and reveal soft silky skin underneath. A worthy replacement for your trusty loofah, as strange as it sounds, it’s actually quite satisfying to see the dry skin just roll off. Not particularly glamorous-sounding we know, but boy does it work. £19.95, buy online . Oskia Renaissance Hand Cream

We’re going to make a bold statement here – this may well be the best hand cream we’ve ever tried when it comes to combatting the effects of dryness and winter aggressors. With a beautiful rose-chamomile fragrance and a handbag-friendly size too, macademia seed and rosa canina oils rich in omegas increase elasticity while swiss garden cress helps to reduce the appearance of pigmentation and age spots. Plus it fits in your handbag too. £21, buy online . MORE GLOSS: 5 holiday to reality beauty treatments tried and tested L’Oréal Professionnel Absolute Repair Lipidium Primer Repair and Masque

The perfect dynamic duo to tackle especially damaged hair, think of these as the hair equivalent of your primer and face mask. Designed to restore the lipid barrier of each hair to keep natural moisture intact and increase its resilience to environmental damage, the primer helps fill in cracks and create the perfect canvas for the mask to deeply condition from root to tip. Absolut Repair Lipidium Primer Repair, £19.99, buy online . Absolut Repair Lipidium Masque, £11.69, buy online . Bliss Fabulips Pout-o-matic Lip-Perfecting System

If long-haul flights , too much sun and too little lip balm have resulted in lips looking anything but lovely, this hard-working beauty gadget is the high tech way of updating your standard lip scrub. The gentle yet effective head effectively buffs away any flakes to reveal fuller, softer lips that are perfectly prepped for your favourite new season lipstick shade of choice. £34, buy online . Clarins HydraQuench Moisture Replenishing Lip Balm

The perfect aftercare solution to follow your lip scrub, this intensive balm is the ideal choice if you’re looking to amp up your summer salve to something more suitable for the colder months. Enriched with shea butter and rose wax it’s also subtly tinted too and not as gloopy as you would expect from a deeper conditioning treatment to ensure you have all the protection you need to tackle the unpredictable British weather. £19, buy online . Diorshow Maximiser Lash Plumping Serum