How to recreate Kate Middleton’s new ‘Midi-bob’

When it comes to haircut inspiration, Kate Middleton’s the Queen of subtle but effective hairstyle switch-ups. And her latest look, dubbed the ‘Midi-bob,’ exemplifies this point perfectly. Still long enough to sweep up into an updo, but short enough to add an air of informality when let loose, it makes the prospect for going for the chop more than a little bit enticing. “The new haircut has one length cut at the back with long graduated layers at the front,” says hair stylist Philippe Tholimet . “The hair is then blow-dried with volume and then set with tongs to create a loose wave at the bottom.”
Who does it suit? Pretty much everybody. “A mid-length cut is a great universal choice as it would suit any face shape,” says Philippe. “It’s a popular choice with women as it’s flattering, low-maintenance and versatile.”
If you’re considering following in Kate’s royal footsteps and parting ways with a few inches, or if you already have mid-length hair, we’ve compiled our go-to product edit for replicating her look. From a hybrid hairbrush to a multipurpose curling tong, here are our top picks.
The mousse
Pureology Clean Volume Weightless Mousse, £15.75 for 65ml
A deliciously whipped mousse that delivers volume and shine to flat hair, the soy proteins and aloe water in its formula add a conditioning boost to roots and lengths. Also sulphate-free and containing the brand’s Anti-Fade Complex to make it ideal for colour-treated hair types, it delivers great bounce for your buck.
The thickening spritz
Aveda Thickening Tonic, £21 for 100ml
This botanically scented pre-blowdry product adds noticeable fullness to fine hair types from root to tip. Simply spritz onto damp hair, comb through and dry in for instant oomph.
The body-boosting leave-in
Viviscal Densifying Elixir, £14.99 for 50ml
A top pick of Philippe’s, this award-winning hair treatment provides body-boosting benefits both in the short and long-term. Containing biotin, keratin and zinc to help with healthy looking hair growth, it also contains the brand’s trademarked ‘Ana-Tel’ ingredient to help reduce hair fall too. “It’s best to apply a thickening lotion or serum before blow-drying using a large round brush,” recommends Philippe. “And remember to pull hair away from the scalp and not blow-dry it flat against your head,” he adds.
The root lifting hairbrush
Evo Spike 22 Hairbrush, £34.95
With boar bristles to stretch the hair and nylon pins for creating better smoothness and shine, this hybrid hairbrush provides a multitude of benefits in one easy to handle tool. Available in a range of sizes and model types, the number 22 is pretty wide-ranging in its appeal however, thicker and curlier hair types will particularly love it.
The multi-talented curling tong
Mark Hill Pick n Mix Curling Tong, £14.99 and Small Barrel, £12.99
Particularly brilliant at creating small but polished curls and waves, this versatile curling tong offers choice and cost effectiveness at your fingertips. Its Small 25mm barrel is the perfect match for mid-length hair and thanks to its interchangeable handle, it can be modified to suit both your length and look.
The finishing touch
Percy & Reed Surprisingly Strong Extra Hold Hairspray, £12 for 250ml
Strong but non-crispy, this hard-working hairspray gives your handiwork some welcome longevity. Applied from a distance, it helps keep the effects of humidity at bay.
