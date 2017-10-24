How to recreate Kate Middleton’s new ‘Midi-bob’

When it comes to haircut inspiration, Kate Middleton’s the Queen of subtle but effective hairstyle switch-ups. And her latest look, dubbed the ‘Midi-bob,’ exemplifies this point perfectly. Still long enough to sweep up into an updo, but short enough to add an air of informality when let loose, it makes the prospect for going for the chop more than a little bit enticing. “The new haircut has one length cut at the back with long graduated layers at the front,” says hair stylist Philippe Tholimet . “The hair is then blow-dried with volume and then set with tongs to create a loose wave at the bottom.”

Who does it suit? Pretty much everybody. “A mid-length cut is a great universal choice as it would suit any face shape,” says Philippe. “It’s a popular choice with women as it’s flattering, low-maintenance and versatile.”

If you’re considering following in Kate’s royal footsteps and parting ways with a few inches, or if you already have mid-length hair, we’ve compiled our go-to product edit for replicating her look. From a hybrid hairbrush to a multipurpose curling tong, here are our top picks.

The mousse

Pureology Clean Volume Weightless Mousse, £15.75 for 65ml