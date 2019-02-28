5 ways to have a good hair day in bad weather

Anna Hunter 28 February 2019
how-to-have-a-good-hair-day-in-bad-weather
Unsplash

The weather is apparently the single most significant factor affecting how our hair looks throughout the day. Given Britain’s rep for sudden downpours, here’s how to style out bad weather according to the experts

Short of wearing a helmet, maintaining meticulously styled hair in notoriously unpredictable British weather is quite an ask. Frizz is probably the trickiest issue to deal with given that once it starts it’s difficult to coax your hair into something resuming normal service, which is where John Frieda Frizz Ease Serums, tailored to suit your hair type, come into play. But first, why is your hair going frizzy at all?

Frizz is often triggered by one particular weather condition that you wouldn’t expect to peak during winter in the UK, as Sean Steigerwald, Senior Manager of Research and Development at John Frieda  explains:

“To put it simply - humidity is the moisture in the air. Like a sponge, hair will absorb moisture from the air and it can cause frizz to form. When someone goes from a low humidity environment (like their bathroom) to a high humidity environment (outside), moisture can absorb into the hair fibre. The moisture interaction will break-up temporary bonds within the hair and this causes the frizz."

Happily John Frieda Creative Director Luke Hersheson has some neat ideas for outsmarting soggy British weather and maintaining the look that you were actually going for before a midday monsoon got in the way.

Use a hair serum suited to your needs

Before you expose yourself to the elements, prep for wet weather by applying a humidity blocking hair serum to suit your hair type and condition. Luke explains why you might want to keep your serum in the shower if you have thick or coarse hair especially:

“Applying Frizz Ease Extra Strength or Original Serum to soaking wet hair ensures an even distribution and optimal results. Wavy or curly hair types are more prone to frizz, so keeping hair well conditioned is key, as drier hair frizzes more quickly. For this reason sealing in moisture from the get-go, as soon as you’ve conditioned your hair, will help it to retain its style once it’s dry, even in the face of humidity.”

If you have very thick hair, Luke prescribes John Frieda Frizz Ease Extra Strength 6 Effects Serum  (£6.99 for 50ml) for gloss and control, even in the face of 90 per cent relative humidity (that’s Amazon rainforest level so you should be good on Oxford Street). If you’ve got medium to thick hair, you might be better suited to  John Frieda Frizz Ease Original 6 Effects Serum  (£6.99 for 50ml). You only need a tiny amount of serum to seal in moisture and shine and keep frizz on the downlow, and if you prefer to apply a lightweight serum to dry hair,  Frizz Ease Perfect Finish Serum  (£6.99 for 50ml), gives a glassy, silky finish when smoothed over lengths and ends.

Make a date with a weekly conditioning treatment

Like a Sunday Facial , but for your hair, and especially key if yours is dry, damaged or colour treated:

“Protection is the first line of defence and strengthening the hair bonds will leave it less susceptible to frizz and flyaways - hair that’s dry from a condition and texture point of view generally frizzes more easily. Try incorporating  John Frieda Miraculous Recovery Deep Conditioner  (£6.99 for 150ml) into your weekly routine.”

Regular deep conditioning will also encourage the hair cuticles to lie flat, preventing so much moisture entering the hair shaft meaning that your hair forms a better barrier against humidity induced frizz.

Don’t leave the house with wet hair

And not just because your granny told you you’d catch a cold, but due to the fact that hair is more vulnerable to frizz attacks when it’s damp. Use a conditioner and a serum to suit your hair type and gently blot dry with a towel to avoid roughing up the cuticle before blow drying or diffusing, again depending on your hair type and the style you’re after. Speaking of styling…

Beat the heat

Don’t go too gung-ho with the tongs and straighteners, as despite the salon finish that heat-styling creates, it’s “inherently damaging, making you hair more susceptible to frizz and flyaways.” Preserving and conserving hair health is top priority, as is not styling at frying temperatures, and Luke recommends “using a natural bristle brush when heat styling to avoid burning, snagging or damaging hair as plastic or metal bristles can." All Frizz Ease Serum formulations also come with with built-in heat protection and hydrating agents to help to minimise wear and tear through styling too. There are some days when it’s just not worth firing up the straighteners, however...

Wear it up

Put the weather report on or look out of the window when you get up in the morning and then…

“If you know the weather is going to be bad, I would recommend avoiding wearing your hair down or spending time tonging or straightening your hair. Styles where your hair is more controlled such as a top knot or a plaited style will quite literally weather the bad weather better.”

Finally, if all else fails, jazz up your style with a  chic hair slide  or six and own it.

This feature was written in partnership with  John Frieda

Follow John Frieda on  Twitter ,  Instagram  and  Facebook


You may also like

Meet Plantopia, supporting your skin and your stress levels, one plant at a time

Clairol Colour Gloss Up is the temporary colour refresh we've been waiting for

The best cream blushers for a natural flush

A study into Bio-Kult probiotics has proved the link between gut health and mood. Here’s everything you need to know


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

H&M v-neck kaftan, £29.99

River Island midi dress, £39

H&M oversized linen-blend shirt, £24.99

Mango pleated satin top, £29.99

M&S Collection linen blouse, £27.50

New Look oversized shirt, £24.99

More Gloss

Beauty

Botox with your bedding? Now you can get tweakments at John Lewis

Review

Glossy Picks: Our favourite June launches to get us ready for summer

Trends

7 genuinely useful things we learnt from Tiktok this week

Skin

Now with 1000s of 5* reviews – Boots' No7 Pro Derm Scan tells you *exactly* what your skin needs

Victoria Woodhall
Beauty

This is how to contour in 2022 according to Beyoncé’s makeup artist, Sir John

Makeup

9 of the best cream bronzers to suit every budget and skin tone

Skin

Boots No7 drops a super high-strength retinol and we think it’s a clever product

Skin

Everything you need to know about ultrasound facials for skin tightening

Explore More