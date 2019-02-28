5 ways to have a good hair day in bad weather

Short of wearing a helmet, maintaining meticulously styled hair in notoriously unpredictable British weather is quite an ask. Frizz is probably the trickiest issue to deal with given that once it starts it’s difficult to coax your hair into something resuming normal service, which is where John Frieda Frizz Ease Serums, tailored to suit your hair type, come into play. But first, why is your hair going frizzy at all?

Frizz is often triggered by one particular weather condition that you wouldn’t expect to peak during winter in the UK, as Sean Steigerwald, Senior Manager of Research and Development at John Frieda explains:

“To put it simply - humidity is the moisture in the air. Like a sponge, hair will absorb moisture from the air and it can cause frizz to form. When someone goes from a low humidity environment (like their bathroom) to a high humidity environment (outside), moisture can absorb into the hair fibre. The moisture interaction will break-up temporary bonds within the hair and this causes the frizz."

Happily John Frieda Creative Director Luke Hersheson has some neat ideas for outsmarting soggy British weather and maintaining the look that you were actually going for before a midday monsoon got in the way.

Use a hair serum suited to your needs

Before you expose yourself to the elements, prep for wet weather by applying a humidity blocking hair serum to suit your hair type and condition. Luke explains why you might want to keep your serum in the shower if you have thick or coarse hair especially:

“Applying Frizz Ease Extra Strength or Original Serum to soaking wet hair ensures an even distribution and optimal results. Wavy or curly hair types are more prone to frizz, so keeping hair well conditioned is key, as drier hair frizzes more quickly. For this reason sealing in moisture from the get-go, as soon as you’ve conditioned your hair, will help it to retain its style once it’s dry, even in the face of humidity.”

If you have very thick hair, Luke prescribes John Frieda Frizz Ease Extra Strength 6 Effects Serum (£6.99 for 50ml) for gloss and control, even in the face of 90 per cent relative humidity (that’s Amazon rainforest level so you should be good on Oxford Street). If you’ve got medium to thick hair, you might be better suited to John Frieda Frizz Ease Original 6 Effects Serum (£6.99 for 50ml). You only need a tiny amount of serum to seal in moisture and shine and keep frizz on the downlow, and if you prefer to apply a lightweight serum to dry hair, Frizz Ease Perfect Finish Serum (£6.99 for 50ml), gives a glassy, silky finish when smoothed over lengths and ends.