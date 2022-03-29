How to tame and style frizzy hair

The sun’s out, the temperature’s going up and to match the increase in humidity, our frizzy hair dilemmas are also on the rise.

With hair and hemlines slowly making the transition north as summer starts to hit its stride, there’s only one question on our minds: what’s the best way to tame, manage and style frizzy hair?

We asked Harry Josh, the man behind the sleek and glossy locks of Gisele and Gwyneth Paltrow, for his foolproof ways to keep any mane frizz-free and under control, whatever the temperature, whatever the forecast.

Whether you have curly hair, wavy hair or straight hair, here’s Harry’s advice for all the tips, products and tools you’ll need to fight the frizz this summer.

Bad hair day dilemma

You want a frizz-free summer updo.

Frizzy hair fix

“Before you even start styling your hair, apply a frizz-fighting product to wet hair. Do not towel dry – that will jump start frizz. I recommend a serum like John Frieda Frizz Ease Polishing Serum , £6.29.”

“Blow out or style as usual. After you put your hair up, spritz it with hairspray to hold the style then don’t touch! The more you touch, the more you frizz.”