How to tame and style frizzy hair

The sun’s out, the temperature’s going up and to match the increase in humidity, our frizzy hair dilemmas are also on the rise.
With hair and hemlines slowly making the transition north as summer starts to hit its stride, there’s only one question on our minds: what’s the best way to tame, manage and style frizzy hair?
We asked Harry Josh, the man behind the sleek and glossy locks of Gisele and Gwyneth Paltrow, for his foolproof ways to keep any mane frizz-free and under control, whatever the temperature, whatever the forecast.
Whether you have curly hair, wavy hair or straight hair, here’s Harry’s advice for all the tips, products and tools you’ll need to fight the frizz this summer.
Bad hair day dilemma
You want a frizz-free summer updo.
Frizzy hair fix
“Before you even start styling your hair, apply a frizz-fighting product to wet hair. Do not towel dry – that will jump start frizz. I recommend a serum like John Frieda Frizz Ease Polishing Serum , £6.29.”
“Blow out or style as usual. After you put your hair up, spritz it with hairspray to hold the style then don’t touch! The more you touch, the more you frizz.”
Bad hair day dilemma
You want to turn naturally wavy hair sleek with an at-home blow-dry.
Frizzy hair fix
“Again, prep is really important. I’d recommend prepping with a serum to soaking wet hair as stated above. Separate hair into sections. One by one, blow-dry each section bone dry with a hairdryer with a nozzle attachment to concentrate airflow. Pull hair taught with a boar bristle round brush – this will gently pull hair straight without breaking it.
“Make sure each section is dry before you move on – if hair is even a little damp, you’ll get frizz. For super sleek hair, I’d run over each piece with a flat iron and then finish with a shine spray like Frizz Ease 100% Shine Glossing Mist , £5.59.”
Bad hair day dilemma
You want to tame flyaways without making straight hair look greasy.
Frizzy hair fix
“Go out and buy a toothbrush and make it your new styling tool. Spritz the bristles with hairspray and gently comb over flyaways. Because the toothbrush is small, it won’t oversaturate hair but will still distribute enough product to hold!”
Bad hair day dilema
You want to make your curly hair more manageable and look more defined.
Frizzy hair fix
“Start your curl prep in the shower with Frizz Ease Dream Curls Shampoo , £5.50 and Conditioner , £5.59 - the formulas are super moisturizing to help enhance curls and block frizz.
“Once you get out of the shower – do not towel dry. Apply your favourite styling product (mousse, serum or gel) to wet hair and let it air dry or dry with a diffuser. Once hair has dried, keep your hands off and do not brush. Both will increase frizz.”
