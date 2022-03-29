How to tame and style frizzy hair

Ayesha Muttucumaru 17 April 2014
get-the-gloss-hair-frizz-1
Getty Images

Fed up of fighting a losing battle against frizz? Celebrity hairstylist Harry Josh reveals his top fixes

The sun’s out, the temperature’s going up and to match the increase in humidity, our frizzy hair dilemmas are also on the rise.

With hair and hemlines slowly making the transition north as summer starts to hit its stride, there’s only one question on our minds: what’s the best way to tame, manage and style frizzy hair?

We asked Harry Josh, the man behind the sleek and glossy locks of Gisele and Gwyneth Paltrow, for his foolproof ways to keep any mane frizz-free and under control, whatever the temperature, whatever the forecast.

Whether you have curly hair, wavy hair or straight hair, here’s Harry’s advice for all the tips, products and tools you’ll need to fight the frizz this summer.

Bad hair day dilemma

You want a frizz-free summer updo.

Frizzy hair fix

“Before you even start styling your hair, apply a frizz-fighting product to wet hair. Do not towel dry – that will jump start frizz. I recommend a serum like John Frieda Frizz Ease Polishing Serum , £6.29.”

“Blow out or style as usual. After you put your hair up, spritz it with hairspray to hold the style then don’t touch! The more you touch, the more you frizz.”

MORE GLOSS: Harry Josh shares his top tips for awards season hairstyles 

Bad hair day dilemma

You want to turn naturally wavy hair sleek with an at-home blow-dry.

Frizzy hair fix

“Again, prep is really important. I’d recommend prepping with a serum to soaking wet hair as stated above. Separate hair into sections. One by one, blow-dry each section bone dry with a hairdryer with a nozzle attachment to concentrate airflow. Pull hair taught with a boar bristle round brush – this will gently pull hair straight without breaking it.

“Make sure each section is dry before you move on – if hair is even a little damp, you’ll get frizz. For super sleek hair, I’d run over each piece with a flat iron and then finish with a shine spray like Frizz Ease 100% Shine Glossing Mist , £5.59.”

Bad hair day dilemma

You want to tame flyaways without making straight hair look greasy.

Frizzy hair fix

“Go out and buy a toothbrush and make it your new styling tool. Spritz the bristles with hairspray and gently comb over flyaways. Because the toothbrush is small, it won’t oversaturate hair but will still distribute enough product to hold!”

MORE GLOSS: George Northwood salon opens

Bad hair day dilema

You want to make your curly hair more manageable and look more defined.

Frizzy hair fix

“Start your curl prep in the shower with Frizz Ease Dream Curls Shampoo , £5.50 and Conditioner , £5.59 - the formulas are super moisturizing to help enhance curls and block frizz.

“Once you get out of the shower – do not towel dry. Apply your favourite styling product (mousse, serum or gel) to wet hair and let it air dry or dry with a diffuser. Once hair has dried, keep your hands off and do not brush. Both will increase frizz.”

For a chance to win one of three John Frieda Frizz Ease Collections worth over £50, enter our competition  here . A frizz-free summer could be closer than you think…



You may also like

What are the benefits of niacinamide and how can you fit it in your routine?

Retinol & retinoids decoded: the skin experts' guide

Trypophobia: Does looking at small holes make you feel queasy?

Are you overtraining?


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

Topshop co-ord short sleeve shirt, £36

H&M v-neck kaftan, £29.99

River Island midi dress, £39

H&M pyjama shirt and shorts, £34.99

Mango pleated satin top, £29.99

Abercrombie & Fitch colour block shirt, Was £52 now £31.20

More Gloss

Hair

How to protect hair in the sun (and 10 hair treatments to help you do it)

Health

Is lymphatic drainage massage the secret to a longer life and leaner body?

Skin

The best ‘super’ facial oils and how to pick one for your skin type

Trends

The best perfumes on the planet according to TikTok

Hair

How I created Kate Moss' courtroom and Jubilee hair, by her go-to colourist

Beauty

Botox with your bedding? Now you can get tweakments at John Lewis

Review

Glossy Picks: Our favourite June launches to get us ready for summer

Trends

7 genuinely useful things we learnt from Tiktok this week

Explore More