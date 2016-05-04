How “Uber for Beauty” could revolutionise your next beauty appointment…

Imagine a beauty app that blends the convenience of Uber, the choice of Deliveroo and beautifying potential of Treatwell . Now stop dreaming and download blow Ltd .

The online ‘fast’ beauty provider has been bringing high quality blow dries, manicures, facials and makeup application to customers in London zones 1-3 since 2013, with two flagship beauty bars located in Covent Garden and Canary Wharf for ‘just popping by’ convenience. Having completed over 70,000 beauty services thus far, and with a 90% customer satisfaction rating, founders Dharmash Mistry and Fiona McIntosh have clearly struck gold in both the in-salon and at-home beauty market. Thankfully for us customers, blow Ltd services won’t deplete you of your personal stack of gold either; packages start at £30, and to add to ‘everything in one place’ vibe, the blow Ltd website, salons and app also offer over 1000 beauty products for purchase.

The whole business is now looking to become even more accessible, by rolling out services beyond London. Through customer and Seedrs investors crowdfunding, blow Ltd’s aim is to make ‘on your doorstep’ beauty a possibility for as many women as possible, as co-founder Fiona explains:

“In an increasingly time-starved society where appearance matters more than ever, blow LTD is a best in class beauty service for every busy woman. Whether it’s an early morning meeting, wedding, party, surprise date night, or you’re a mum with young children, who finds it almost impossible to escape the house, we’ve designed the ultimate on demand beauty service. blow LTD fits in effortlessly into a busy working life and through Seedrs, we can extend our relationship with our loyal customers and continue to build advocacy. ”

Founder and CEO of Seedrs (the UK’s no.1 equity crowdfunding platform) Jeff Lynn has clearly also seen something special in blow Ltd’s business plan:

“I think blow LTD is doing an amazing job of changing the beauty industry to reflect the 21st century working landscape, and the dedication and experience that Dharmash and Fiona bring to the business bodes well in my mind for its continued rapid growth.”

“blow LTD first came to my attention when a prominent later-stage investor mentioned to me in passing that she was a huge fan of the brand and would love to invest in a company like that. I looked into the business, saw that it had a compelling model and top-tier team, approached Dharmash to suggest that he give their customers and the wider investing public the chance to buy a stake in them. The rest is history, and we are delighted to be hosting the campaign on Seedrs."

Whether you’re a professional beauty therapist, makeup artist, stylist or nail technician, or a keen would-be customer, keep your eyes peeled for a blow Ltd online outpost near you, or better still consider investing in the future of top notch, on call beauty.

