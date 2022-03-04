I air-dried my hair for the whole of lockdown; here’s what I learned

Air-drying hair sounds simple, doesn’t it? All you need to do is squeeze out the excess water then leave the air to do the hard work. Or so I thought.

All those weeks not leaving the house in lockdown gave me plenty of time to try out air-drying techniques. I'd normally spend 20 minutes post-shower with my hairdryer and straighteners smoothing out my natural kinks. My goal was to see if I liked the 'au naturel' look and could get used to being curly. I'd seen presenter Rochelle Humes and other celebrities going back to wearing their hair natural and I wondered if my hair would be nicer left to its own devices. And if it didn't work? All I had to do was switch off the camera function on Zoom.

As I learned, air drying is absolutely not a case of leaving it dripping wet, that way frizz lies. For my long 3C curly hair to look presentable required a concoction of leave-in conditioners and curl definers and lots of scrunching, twisting and smoothing. And even then, the results can vary depending on how heavy-handed I was with the product and even what the weather was like. Some days, I had a head of bouncy curls, other days, straggly rats tails.

Air drying may save on blow-dry time, but you'll still need to spend a few minutes styling and shaping your hair when it's wet and factor in air drying time – for me, at least an hour.

But there are definite benefits to be had as Michael Shaun Corby, global creative director for Living Proof points out. “The main benefit of air-drying the hair is not causing damage through heat styling. It gives the hair a break.”

According to stylist Charlotte Mensah, everyone needs a month-long ' hair fast ' now and then, free from colour and heat-styling.

When it comes to air drying, choose your conditioning and styling products carefully; working out how much to use on your particular hair type is key to getting a relaxed-but-groomed look.

Which hair types best suited air-drying?

1. Hair with natural texture or waves.

“Air-drying is great for hair which has a lot of natural texture or waves in it,” says Michael Shaun Corby. “If you’ve got fine or straighter hair, leaving the water in can weigh it down and make it flatter than usual.”

2. Hair that's not too thick



“Very thick, dense hair will also struggle with air-drying,” says Keisha Lawler, founder of natural curly hair brand Trepadora . “It will take most of the day to air-dry so I wouldn’t recommend it.”

3. Hair that's in great condition

Hair that is in good condition looks best when air-dried as Antony Rawlings, creative director at Lockonego for Redken explains: "In non-damaged hair the cuticle is already lying flat. If your hair is smooth and in good nick you don't need a hairdryer to smooth down the cuticle."

The best hair products for air drying

I had many failed attempts at air-drying my hair, largely caused by using too much leave-in curl enhancers and conditioners (you do need to experiment with each brand; start off using only a very small amount).

Adir Abergel, creative director of hair brand Virtue recommends using a mixture of leave-in conditioner and lightweight hair stylers to define waves.

"Products that nourish and seal the internal hair structure leave it in better condition to air dry and make it less likely to frizz,” explains Michelle Sultan, creative director for Imbue .

Step 1: Use a hair mask that hydrates but doesn't weigh down hair

Imbue Curl Restoring Intensive Mask, £12.99 for 300ml