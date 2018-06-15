Can IGK's new No More Blow spray cut your air dry time in half?

In a bid to help boost my hair’s health, I’ve been trying to reduce my dependency on heated styling tools - that’s meant cutting the use of my curling tong and straighteners to just once a week, being more creative with my updos (my colleagues have become all too familiar with seeing my top knot bouncing away above my computer screen while I furiously type away) and finding ways to enhance my natural texture when my hair’s loose (wavy and frizzy). However, one tool that I’ve found it tricky to sever ties with is my hairdryer. But with summer here and temperatures and sunshine levels rising, I’ve been dabbling with the idea of swapping my blow-dry for an air dry instead. The only downside is whenever I do it, it takes bloomin’ ages - a problem that IGK’s new No More Blow High Speed Air Dry Spray , £25, looks poised to solve.

What does it claim to do? Its main promise is to cut air dry time by a pretty sizeable (and also very exact) 46 per cent. That’s bold. And it claims to do so courtesy of its ‘Advanced Flash Cooling Technology’ - a blend of ingredients, specifically lightweight starches, that invisibly coat hair to reduce moisture and dry hair faster. What was it like to use? After washing and conditioning my hair in the morning (something I often try to avoid doing as it takes such a long time), I towel-dried and divided it into sections and generously applied the spray from root to tip as recommended, massaging it in with my fingers and twisting each section to encourage my natural wave. I was fully expecting for its texture to be sticky and heavy, but was pleasantly surprised. It was extremely lightweight and didn’t feel gloopy on my damp hair.