Inside Dyson’s Beauty Lab, Oxford Street’s most high tech blow dry bar

It’s not every day you get to take two hours off work in the afternoon to indulge in a blow dry, but when Dyson invites you to a preview of their first permanent salon space, work simply has to wait.
I headed to Oxford Street for a first look at Dyson’s Beauty Lab, a blow dry and styling bar above the Oxford Street store, inviting the public in to experience Dyson’s two in-demand products, the AirWrap Styler, from £399.99, and the Supersonic Hairdryer, £299.99 , and learn how to make the most out of them. Given how much you'll be investing in them, this is the ultimate try-before-you-buy experience.
“It’s critical for people to be able to experience our technology, so they can understand how it works and this space is designed with that in mind,” says Sam Bernard, Global Engineering Director of Personal Care Category at Dyson. “For instance, you can book an appointment online or walk-in for a styling session [subject to availability] with a Dyson beauty expert who will style your hair with our personal care technologies that work for all hair types.”
Customers can book in for a 45-minute appointment, priced at £35, and choose between seven different styles - voluminous curls, volume and body, classic waves, beach waves, waves and shapes, smooth and straighten and smooth and volumise. Even better, the price of the appointment can be deducted from the purchase of any products - and trust me, after your appointment, you won't want to leave without buying something.
The whole space is geared towards healthy hair, with minimal heat damage; each styling station comes complete with an air purifier to remove any pollutants or product from the air, and as always the styling products don’t go over optimum heat for the hair.
The minimalist space has wireless charging points for your phone, and the walls present Dyson's own take on modern art, with the attachments for the AirWrap Styler mounted in lines in front of the hair washing basin.
As my stylist teased my unruly hair into the smooth and straighten style, I quizzed him endlessly on the tools and he wowed me on his knowledge of how to make the best of them - I left with shiny, healthy hair and a head buzzing with information about all of the Dyson products - and a new number one on my Christmas wishlist: the AirWrap, if you're listening Santa.