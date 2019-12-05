Inside Dyson’s Beauty Lab, Oxford Street’s most high tech blow dry bar

It’s not every day you get to take two hours off work in the afternoon to indulge in a blow dry, but when Dyson invites you to a preview of their first permanent salon space, work simply has to wait.

I headed to Oxford Street for a first look at Dyson’s Beauty Lab, a blow dry and styling bar above the Oxford Street store, inviting the public in to experience Dyson’s two in-demand products, the AirWrap Styler, from £399.99, and the Supersonic Hairdryer, £299.99 , and learn how to make the most out of them. Given how much you'll be investing in them, this is the ultimate try-before-you-buy experience.

“It’s critical for people to be able to experience our technology, so they can understand how it works and this space is designed with that in mind,” says Sam Bernard, Global Engineering Director of Personal Care Category at Dyson. “For instance, you can book an appointment online or walk-in for a styling session [subject to availability] with a Dyson beauty expert who will style your hair with our personal care technologies that work for all hair types.”