Introducing our ultimate summer it-kit…

It’s summer time, the living is easy, and your beauty routine is about to get a LOT simpler too: our Latest in Beauty box launches today and it’s stashed with eight new and iconic products that were made for poolside lounging, beachfront sundowners and hot days in the city. From a cult, limb flattering body oil to a radiance boosting facial exfoliator and tan enhancing, high gloss nail polishes, our editorial team has cherry picked the very best of summer beauty and packaged it immaculately in our summer it-kit Latest in Beauty Box , ready to whiz through your postbox imminently. We’re conscious that you’ll want to save your summer funds for Mai Tais and mini breaks too, so while the beauty goodies within are worth just over a whopping £85, our summer it-kit box will only set you back £19, plus £3.95 for posting and packaging. Click through the gallery to discover what beauty treasures await…
Aurelia Probiotic Skincare Refine and Polish Miracle Balm
Get a summer holiday, important occasion or simply a day in the office off to a glowing start with this exfoliator and enzyme mask duo. Natural rice bran beads buff away dullness and rough patches to reveal bright, luminous skin (tan or no tan), and when used as a mask exfoliating fruit enzymes really get to work to gobble up surface dead skin cells, smoothing the texture of your skin so that it practically sparkles in the summer evening light, Cullen family style. Refine and Polish won’t just make your skin look good either; thanks to a one-of-kind probiotic and peptide complex, skin is balanced and protected and cell metabolism is revved up. Anti-ageing, exfoliation and brightening in one? ‘Miracle’ is certainly the word.
Elemental Herbology Cell Plumping Facial Hydrator SPF8
Post-cleanse, hold onto that radiance by sealing in moisture with this bestselling, patented day cream. Especially handy for when air con and the sun’s drying, damaging rays are at large, this botanical skin booster boasts a unique 24-hour moisturising complex (Aquarich®) plus a hefty dose of antioxidant co-enzyme Q10 to ward off free radicals and environmental damage. Royal jelly soothes and softens skin and the buttery but not greasy texture feels like a long, cool drink for summer ravaged faces and chests. With continual use you should notice an improvement in tone and, if you’re lucky, a more ‘lifted’ effect, while the base layer SPF8 gets you started on the sun protection front. Add a more powerful sunscreen on top and you’ve got the perfect anti-ageing complexion cocktail. We’ll have one of those please; the piña colada can wait.
Philip Kingsley Swimcap
FAR more glamorous than the stretchy rubber number you wore at school, Philip Kingsley Swimcap was developed by master trichologist Philip at the request of the original US Olympic synchronised swimming team; that’s just how pro this product is. It’s adored by athletes, beach bums and beauty editors alike (it was our editor-in-chief Susannah Taylor’s summer beauty pick) thanks to its breakage preventing, colour protecting, UV damage limiting formula. Simply slather the velvety cream onto wet hair pre-sun exposure and swim to form a conditioning, defensive barrier against the perils of chlorine and salt water. Wash your hair later and you’ll reveal glossy, soft hair that’s not gone even slightly green or crispy (holidays are great but...some definite beauty downsides). In fact, it’ll look more lustrous and lovely than when you went for a dip in the first place, which is no mean feat.
Nails Inc Gel Effect Nail Polish
A bright, glossy mani is the perfect accessory to a bright, sunny day, and to be honest even if it’s drizzling this polish pair can’t help but lift your spirits, not to mention your skintone. Glassy, vivid and long-lasting, what you see is what you get in the case of these two varnishes- the colour is as rich and expensive looking on your nails as it is in the bottle. The blue hue, Regents Place, is a fresh cornflower tone that will look especially chic on your hands, while fuschia Downtown perks up toes. Alternatively mix and match in the spirit of summer fun.
Salon Science AquaCacteen Hydrasoothe™ Cooling Spray
If you’ve sweated it through previous summers without a scalp cooling spray, you’re about to discover the pure hit of bliss that a spritz of it can bring. Calming, moisturising and refreshing, this unique spray is full of goodies such as protective prickly pear extract and rehydrating aloe and panthenol to cool off hot heads, soothe irritated scalps and soften frazzled lengths. It’s lightweight so won’t weigh down either your hair or your beach bag, and keeping it in the fridge adds additional ‘ahhh’ factor. It’s just as rejuvenating post heat treatment or hair dye.
Anne Semonin Eye Express Radiance Ice Cube
Put the cucumber down; there’s a more hydrating, dark circle eliminating skincare solution to hot, tired or indeed, hungover, eyes. Stored in the freezer, these ingenious, de-puffing ‘eye-ce cubes’ (sorry) boast a high hyaluronic acid content to hydrate a papery, parched eye area, along with circulation boosting gingko biloba and antioxidant plant polyphenols to fight the environmental damage that can cause wrinkles and fine lines. Skincare simply doesn’t get fresher, and the instantaneous, wide awake effect is quite the revelation. Not only do they work alone to tighten up the eye area, the cubes also enhance the efficacy of any products applied post-use; your anti-ageing regime has just stepped up a notch.
Bourjois Aqua Blush
Everyone covets a natural, believable summer flush, and if it’s cooling and softening, all the better. This fresh new launch is as radiant and light as blushers come; whether buffed over a tan or blended into a sun starved complexion, the finish is almost transparent and always seamless. The fact that you can finger paint it on and blend avoids you having to cart your brush collection to work/ on holiday, and the fresh fragrance will make you feel as though you’re swanning about in orchards, even if you’re just running to Pret on your lunch break. If you want a healthy glow that no one can quite put their finger on, this is it.
NUXE Huile Prodigieuse® OR
For luminous limbs and shimmering mermaid hair, look no further. This much famed French dry oil contains minute spangly yet subtle particles to diffuse light and add a beautiful sheen to skin and hair, while a nourishing vitamin E and plant oil formula restores life and tone to summer worn skin post sun exposure. Used alone or added to moisturiser or aftersun, it enhances each and every skin type and hair colour, and on hot summer evenings it doubles up as a fragrance, saving you space and faff. It also absorbs at the speed of light, and you only need the tiniest amount to achieve a Greek Goddess worthy gleam. Quite simply worth its weight in gold in our books.
