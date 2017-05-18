Is this the ultimate blow-dry service?

We’re in the midst of a fast beauty boom at the moment. With schedules packed and deadlines looming, on-demand hair services that fit into our busy working days have found themselves high in demand. However, finding ones that are equally high in quality can prove tricky - particularly in terms of the products used, long-lasting results and speed. However, when we heard that luxury haircare brand Kérastase was joining forces with blow LTD for an exclusive brand partnership, we were keen to find out if this could be one collaboration that would deliver on all counts. Launching the ‘Kérastase Blow Dry by blow LTD,’ more than 300 of blow LTD’s expert stylists will be using Kérastase styling products exclusively in all of its services going forward. They’ll also be trained by the haircare brand in order to best tailor their recommendations to the client’s individual needs and further maintain blow LTD’s impressive quality stats. The leading on-demand beauty services company in the UK, it has a pretty amazing portfolio of customer satisfaction testimonials - 120,000 treatments delivered with a 95% customer satisfaction score. With those seriously stellar figures, we unsurprisingly couldn’t wait to book in to see what it's latest service was like. Did it deliver though? Here’s what you need to know.

Which blow-dries can you choose from? Combining the timeless with the contemporary very well indeed, the 8-look menu provides ample hair inspiration to choose from. From updos to loose waves, there's something for weddings and nights out alike. With myself, Anna Hunter and Victoria Woodhall all having different hair lengths and types (fine to frizzy to wavy), we were able to find something that suited each of us easily.

The Fast Blow What's involved? Coming to us at our offices, we booked in for a Fast Blow, Power Blow and Chic Blow respectively. Each blowdry took around 20 minutes in total and our stylist Lauren was on hand from the get-go to provide useful tips beforehand. Offering style, speed and substance in equal measure, the fact that she was able to wet our hair using a spray bottle made for a very welcomed practical touch (thankfully saving us a trip to the sink in the ladies'). The range of Kérastase products chosen for our differing hair needs left a lasting impression on us in more ways than one. Not only did they boost the immediate shine and polish of the final looks, but they also gave our blow-dries some much appreciated longevity in the coming days. Plus, they smelt pretty amazing too.

The Power Blow Would we recommend it? Yes we would. Fast yet efficient, the consultation gives the blow-dry a bespoke feel and the flexibility to visit either a blow LTD beauty bar or have a stylist come to you makes it much easier to make time for. Plus, to accommodate the growing demand for out of hours appointments, the blow-dry is available for at-home bookings from 7am until late seven days a week. A bevy of Kérastase products is also available to purchase through the blow LTD ecommerce channel , to ensure all aftercare needs are comprehensively met too. Available to book 'Uber-style' across London, the Home Counties, Manchester and Birmingham via the blow LTD app , or online through www.blowltd.com , this is one facet of the fast beauty industry that slots into your schedule (and onto your smartphone) with ease. A good hair day (or evening) is all but a swipe away. Tempted to book in? Check out our exclusive GTG offer below... Download the new blow LTD app here to book an appointment or to rebook your favourite stylist.