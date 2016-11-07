Jazz Carlin: “I celebrated with a big slice of pizza and ice cream”

It’s fair to say that the Team GB swimming team blew expectations out the water at the Rio Games this summer, and one of the medal pioneers was Wales’ superstar swimmer Jazz Carlin. She brought home two silver medals, in the women’s 400m and 800m freestyle events, is a Commonwealth and European Games champion and is pretty nifty on a surfboard too, not to mention that she could do a bonafide professional job on your nails. Here’s how the Olympian trains day-to-day to reach podium glory, eats for maximum energy (and enjoyment) and takes chlorine in her stride/ stroke...

Huge congratulations on your success this summer! How did you celebrate?

Thank you! I celebrated in Rio with a big slice of pizza and some ice cream. Throughout the year I eat so healthily, so I wanted to treat myself after I finished racing. When I arrived home I was able to celebrate with all my friends and family that I don't normally get to see as often as I would like to during the season.

Are you back into training now? What does your training schedule look like currently?

I have been back in training for a few weeks now and I am just building in for the next few weeks and then will be back to my normal schedule in a few weeks. I am swimming seven to eight sessions per week and four gym sessions, so around 22 hours of training. My normal training regime is around 30-35 hours of training per week.

What kind of time does your alarm go off? Are you a morning person?

My alarm goes off at 6.30 every morning. I have never been a morning person, so it’s quite difficult to wake myself up in the morning, I have to set two alarms!

Do you have a favourite pre-training meal?

My favourite pre-training meal would be a bagel with crushed avocado, a couple of slices of ham, two poached eggs and some sliced tomato!

How about after training- how do you replenish your energy?

I always try to drink a lot of milk to keep up my protein intake. I will look to eat my main meal between 20-30 minutes after exercise.

What's the best thing about training, and is there anything that you dread a bit?

The best thing about training is waking up in the morning knowing that I am challenging myself and striving to achieve my goals. Some sessions are very tough, not just physically but mentally as well, so I have to get myself geared up for those sessions.